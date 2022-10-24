Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Danielle Deadwyler on Auditioning for ‘Till,’ Singing Gospel Songs and Being Inspired by Jasmine Guy
After finding an apartment in Los Angeles, Danielle Deadwyler utilized her teenage son and taped her audition scene for “Till.” The scene shows Mamie and Emmett’s final interaction in their home before being sent off to suffer an unspeakable fate and one that every parent of a Black child fears. During her interview for Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, we told her that many young people will be inspired to get into the film business after watching her performance. “Well, shit,” she stutters. “Let’s take that on. But how do you make a better clearing for people following behind you?” On this...
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
17 Seriously Hysterical Neighbors Who Won Halloween With Their Front Yard Decorations Alone
Some houses go for spooky. They went for the comedy.
Comments / 0