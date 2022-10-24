ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Danielle Deadwyler on Auditioning for ‘Till,’ Singing Gospel Songs and Being Inspired by Jasmine Guy

After finding an apartment in Los Angeles, Danielle Deadwyler utilized her teenage son and taped her audition scene for “Till.” The scene shows Mamie and Emmett’s final interaction in their home before being sent off to suffer an unspeakable fate and one that every parent of a Black child fears. During her interview for Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, we told her that many young people will be inspired to get into the film business after watching her performance. “Well, shit,” she stutters. “Let’s take that on. But how do you make a better clearing for people following behind you?” On this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy