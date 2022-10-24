Kelley Caravona is a great choice for the Laconia School Board for the residents of Ward 2. She has been very involved in Laconia schools, having had two children graduate from Laconia High School and having worked at Pleasant Street School for nine years. She understands the partnerships between the schools and community, and she has a clear focus of support for all students. She will bring a clear vision for the future to the Laconia School District.

LACONIA, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO