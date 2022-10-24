Read full article on original website
Halloween Family Fun Run comes to Citizens’ Circle this Saturday
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting runners, walkers, and joggers of all ages to participate in its third annual Halloween Family Fun Run at Citizens’ Circle on Saturday, October 29. The costume 5k run/walk event will take place this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at...
DOH-Marion offers trick-or-treat safety tips for adults, children
Halloween is right around the corner and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is offering a few tips to help keep local trick-or-treaters safe. While Halloween can provide plenty of fun for children and their families, it can also be harmful and sometimes fatal for those who are celebrating the holiday.
Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County among finalists for national award
Patriot Service Dogs, a charitable organization in Marion County, is one of five finalists from across the country competing for the Defender Service Awards in the “Veterans Outreach” category. Hundreds of organizations submitted videos to the Defender Service Awards and only five finalists were selected by the sponsors,...
Mini horse sworn in as honorary police officer in Ocala
Earlier this week, the Ocala Police Department welcomed a two-foot-tall miniature horse named Magic to its ranks. On Wednesday, Magic became the first mini horse to be sworn in as an honorary police officer for the City of Ocala. Though Magic may lack in law enforcement experience, she has been specially trained to provide emotional support to people in times of need.
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
Carven D. Angel
Circuit Judge Carven D. Angel of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 79. After battling cancer for many years, Carven died peacefully with his beloved wife, Gloria, and their children by his side. Carven was born in Raleigh, NC on January 20, 1943,...
Marion County delivering donations to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida
After Marion County collected donations from its residents and employees at multiple sites, the donated items were packed into a truck on Monday morning for delivery to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. The donation drive was a community effort throughout Marion County, with support from...
Lawrence D. Prince Sr.
Lawrence D. Prince Sr., 90, Ocala, Florida. Passed away on October 15, 2022. Life Celebration for Mr. Prince will be on Sunday, October 30, 2022, 1:00pm at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist, 500 SW 17th Ave, Ocala Florida 34471, Dr. Rudolph Sterling, Pastor. Elder Ray Samuel will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 10am to 12pm. Family and friends are asked the meet to Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Sunday at 12:30pm to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge
Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge, age 96, of Ocala passed away comfortably on October 19, 2022, at home with family by her side. Born in the Bronx on April 17, 1926, to William and Gladys Foulkes, Edythe and her husband moved from Long Island, New York to Ocala, Florida in 1973. A pro at shorthand, Edythe worked as a secretary for various organizations. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed making clothes for herself and her family. Edythe was an active member of both St. John Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran churches while an Ocala resident, and was a lifelong supporter of Christian education. While her husband Alfred was still living, they enjoyed traveling together in their motorhome. Edythe enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Eighth Street Senior Center, and loved playing cards, bingo, and socializing. She loved her family with all of her heart, and was always cheering on her grandkids and great-grands throughout her life.
Michael Paul Tamburello
Michael Paul Tamburello, 74, originally from Astoria, New York, passed away on October 12 in Ocala, Florida. Michael was born in Queens to Frank and Stella Tamburello on March 24, 1948. He graduated in 1965 from Long Island City High School and joined the Marines in 1966 where he served for two years, earning a National Defense Service Medal during the Vietnam War. After his service, Michael attended New York Institute of Technology for two years, then worked at the New York Bell Telephone company and then he joined Chubb where he began his long career in insurance. Over the course of his career, Michael worked in underwriting for Hanover, Hartford, CNA, General Accident, Commerce Agency and retired from PMA. In 2012, he happily retired to focus on his family, his dogs and his favorite teams, the Yankees and Giants.
Two Ocala residents voice concerns on utility costs
Two residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of utilities in Ocala. “Everyone’s power bill went up a few months ago. My power bill now exceeds my mortgage payment. It’s ridiculous. Many years ago, Ocala Electric Utility offered budget billing, but not anymore. It would surely be helpful for a great many customers if OEU would reinstate budget billing,” says Ocala resident Elizabeth Bailey.
Early voting begins this week in Marion County
Registered voters in Marion County will be able to cast their early votes for the 2022 general election beginning on Thursday, October 27 through Saturday, November 5. The following early voting sites will be open throughout Marion County on October 27 through November 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Deborah Kezelian
Deborah Kezelian, age 66, of Ocala, FL passed away suddenly on October 19, 2022 at HCA Ocala. Deborah was born on September 6, 1956 to her parents, John & Charlotte Kudalski in Melvindale, MI. She enjoyed bowling, Bunco, cats, and front porch sitting. Her family and friends will always remember her as a wife, mother, and healing person.
Ocala Police Department seeks vendor to provide 300 uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for an experienced vendor to provide durable and comfortable uniforms for the Ocala Police Department’s officers. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Monday, November 7 at 2 pm.
Marion County reports 136 new COVID-19 infections as cases continue to decline
The Florida Department of Health’s latest virus summary was released last week, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County decreased during the week of Friday, October 14 through Thursday, October 20. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion) bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report...
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in locating woman wanted for petit theft, fraud
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old woman who is wanted for petit theft, criminal use of personal identification information, and fraudulent use of credit cards. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance...
Ocala motorists can expect road closure on SW 43rd Court
The City of Ocala has announced that a road closure on SW 43rd Court, between SW 44th Street and SW 40th Street, will begin effective immediately. The road closure is “due to an open depression by a sanitary manhole,” according to a press release from the city. During this time, there may be potential odors, dust, and noise around the construction area.
Ocala issues precautionary boil water advisory for SE Maricamp Road
The City of Ocala Water Resources Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory affecting the following addresses: 3080 SE Maricamp Road and 3100 SE Maricamp Road. On Tuesday, October 25, a contractor damaged a section of 16-inch water mainline on SE Maricamp Road, according to the city. This may cause contamination of all drinking water in that area.
Marion County resident discusses lack of internet, reliable cellphone service
I also live out in Dunnellon, Rolling Hills (Hills of Ocala), and we do not have access to the internet. We currently use Verizon phone and data, which is also lacking in service. There are dropped calls, or instances when my spouse can’t get through when he tries to call me, or anyone for that matter.
Manuel R. Perez
Manuel R. Perez, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away after a lengthy illness on October 19, 2022 in Ocala, FL. He was born in Tampa, FL on August 18, 1945 to Manuel A. and Lillian Perez. He spent the majority of his life in the Tampa, St. Pete area. He moved to Dunnellon 16 years ago, after retiring.
