Whatcom County, WA

Here’s a list of trick-or-treating events for your kids in Whatcom County

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

Are you looking for a trick-or-treating event for your kids in Whatcom County? The Bellingham Herald has put together a list of local events for your kids this Halloween:

Friday, Oct. 28, event

Barkley BOO-levard Trick or Treat & Harvest Market

▪ 5-7 p.m.

▪ Barkley Village Gazebo on Newmarket Street, Bellingham.

▪ The free event includes trick-or-treating, live music and a harvest market.

Saturday, Oct. 29, events

Bellingham Cars & Coffee Trunk-Or-Treat

▪ 5-9 p.m.

▪ Bellis Fair Mall North Lot at One Bellis Fair Parkway in Bellingham.

▪ Wear costumes and dress up your car for the free trunk-or-treat event that is family and pet friendly.

Birch Bay Trick-or-Treat on the Berm

▪ 3-6 p.m.

▪ The trick-or-treating path starts at the Berm Pathway across from Lora Lane and ends at the Birch Bay Community Library at 7968 Birch Bay Drive.

▪ The free event is open for all ages.

Trick-or-treat in downtown Ferndale

▪ 3-5 p.m.

▪ Downtown Ferndale starting at Fourth Avenue and Main Street and along the Centennial Riverwalk Park.

▪ The free event is put on by the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce and will have candy and treats for all ages according to an email from Riley Sweeney, city of Ferndale’s communications officer and recreation coordinator.

Sunday, Oct. 30, events

Northlake Community Church Trunk-or-Treat

▪ 3-5 p.m.

▪ Northlake Community Church at 1471 McLeod Road in Bellingham.

▪ The church parking lot will have candy and games for kids, and the free event is open to the community.

First Congregational Church of Bellingham Trunk-or-Treat

▪ 1-3 p.m.

▪ 2401 Cornwall Ave.

▪ The free trunk-or-treat is open to the community and will include free candy, cider and snacks for families. If it is raining, the event will take place indoors.

Monday, Oct. 31, events

Downtown Bellingham Trick-or-Treat

▪ 3-5 p.m.

▪ Downtown Bellingham.

▪ Participating businesses will have free candy and treats for trick-or-treaters of all ages.

Sumas Trunk-or-Treat

▪ 5:30-6:30 p.m.

▪ Third Street in Downtown Sumas.

▪ Local businesses and law enforcement members will be passing out free candy for trick-or-treaters of all ages.

The Great Lynden Trick or “Dutch Treat”

▪ 2-5 p.m.

▪ Downtown Lynden participating businesses at the Fairway Center, Lynden Towne Plaza, and other locations around town.

▪ The free event is for those ages 12 and under. Participating stores will have orange cones outside their doors to welcome trick-or-treaters.

Fairhaven Trick-or-Treat

▪ 3-6 p.m.

▪ Fairhaven Village Green at 1207 10th St. in Bellingham.

▪ All ages are welcome to the free event and participating stores will have treats for trick or treaters.

Halloween Festival at NW Chevy

▪ 4-7 p.m.

▪ Northwest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Bellingham at 3891 Northwest Ave.

▪ The free Halloween event includes trunk-or-treating, a kid’s costume contest, face painting and live music.

Did we miss your trick-or-treat event? Email us at newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.

Comments / 0

