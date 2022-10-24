ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landrum, SC

FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges

A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Teenager arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges: Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III) Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III) Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II Possession with intent […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WJBF

Former SC deputy arrested after distribution of marijuana charges

GREEVNILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Greenville County deputy has been arrested after being charged with distribution of marijuana. According to the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED), Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, S.C., was arrested for Distribution of Marijuana in the 1st Offense. The arrest happened Friday, October 21st. According to SLED, the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail

The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
SPARTANBURG, SC

