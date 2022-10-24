Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
WYFF4.com
Man jumps from third story balcony while resisting taser, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man fled from deputies by jumping off of a third-story balcony while resisting a taser, according to Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office. Bobo said home detention deputies went to Tralee Drive to check on Marc Christopher Williams for several violations. According...
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
‘A disturbing trend’: Cleveland County Sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
FOX Carolina
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges
A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
Police search for vehicle involved in Asheville hit-and-run
Police in Asheville are looking for a pickup truck they believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run that put a pedestrian in the hospital on October 15.
Teenager arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges: Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III) Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III) Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II Possession with intent […]
FOX Carolina
Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
Former SC deputy arrested after distribution of marijuana charges
GREEVNILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Greenville County deputy has been arrested after being charged with distribution of marijuana. According to the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED), Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, S.C., was arrested for Distribution of Marijuana in the 1st Offense. The arrest happened Friday, October 21st. According to SLED, the […]
Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail
The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
WYFF4.com
Victim arrested, charged in Anderson County gas station shooting, deputies say
A man who was one of two victims in a shooting at an Upstate gas station has been arrested and charged, deputies said Tuesday. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said in a release that Latrenton Greenlee, 30, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
Comments / 0