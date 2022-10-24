The Regional Task Force on Homelessness released a new report Tuesday, which found that over the past year, San Diego saw more people enter homelessness than leave it. And, homeless shelters are facing an unprecedented challenge from an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. Then, the California Department of Public Health’s online page chronicling complaints against nursing homes is often called the agency’s “transparency website,” but KPBS’s review of sexual abuse complaint tallies found inaccuracies and omissions. Plus, voters may be experiencing a sense of deja vu when they read through Measure C on the San Diego city ballot; voting yes on the measure would allow the construction of new buildings taller than 30 feet in the Midway District. Also, California voters will soon be deciding on Proposition 30 - a plan to tax the wealthy to pay for electric vehicle incentives. And finally, voters will also decide whether to allocate roughly a billion dollars to protect and fund these kinds of art and music classes in public schools.

