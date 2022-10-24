Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
What we're listening to on Public Radio Music Day
To celebrate this year's Public Radio Music Day, we asked KPBS staff what they're listening to right now, and why they love it. Because the 2022 Public Radio Music Day is themed "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities," we sorted the tracks by local San Diego music picks first. You can find a partial playlist of these tracks on Spotify here.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events for Halloween and Día de los Muertos
AXIS is The Old Globe's free performing arts series, part of their arts engagement wing, and they host community events like Word Up! throughout the year, as well as several big AXIS functions like their Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration. This year, it's hosted by Alejandra Enciso-Dardashti and features performances from Colectivo Abracadabra, San Diego Guild of Puppetry, Danza Danza Azteca Kuauhkoatl, Felix Drums, Jassiel Santillán, Maya Sofía and more. The newest CoLAB play, "Al Sonar las Doce," by Gerardo Flores Tonella will also be presented.
KPBS
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $16 million to Escondido Union School District
The Escondido Union School District received an unprecedented donation today. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado says it's only the second school district to receive a multi-million dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra stood in front of a group of children at Orange Glen Elementary School on Tuesday and...
KPBS
Midway District height limit on ballot again
A 'yes' vote on San Diego's Measure C would remove the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District, that has been in place since 1972. Supporters of the proposed redevelopment of the area say removing the coastal height restriction is crucial for the realization of the Midway Rising plan, to redevelop the area around the Sports Arena which was recently selected by city leaders.
KPBS
Unhealthy beach advisory issued for parts of Coronado, San Diego and Del Mar
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Thursday for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores,. San Dieguito...
KPBS
More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused
In its first, new monthly report on Tuesday, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said for every 10 people who find housing, 13 more become homeless in San Diego County. Mama Heather is one of those people without a permanent home. She formerly lived at Harborside Park in Chula Vista until she was pushed out, and now lives in a tent downtown.
KPBS
San Diego’s COVID response
Thursday was the final meeting of San Diego’s COVID response and recovery committee, as city officials adjust to living with COVID-19. In other news, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is demanding Albertsons delay a $4 billion payout to stockholders until after a review of their proposed merger with Kroger. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
KPBS
San Diego's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee is adjourned for the last time
As San Diegans adjust to living with COVID-19 so are city officials. Thursday was the final meeting of the San Diego City Council's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee. Since early last year the committee has met about all things pandemic related. "We did our best to make sure communities of...
KPBS
San Diego County supervisors approve opioid framework
San Diego County supervisors unanimously approved Wednesday a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region's opioid crisis. As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher, the strategies include expanding access to medically assisted treatment, putting wellness advocates in...
KPBS
9th circuit upholds chalking tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott Thursday announced that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire does...
KPBS
Respiratory viruses hit families and children especially hard
Cases of respiratory viruses among children have more than doubled in the past couple of weeks at Rady Children’s Hospital. As the region’s leading pediatrics health center, the dramatic increase is an indicator of a trend in the traditional winter virus outbreaks. “Viruses always take advantage of opportunities,”...
KPBS
The Barrio Logan smell problem will linger for another six weeks
San Diego County Air Pollution officials are ordering a San Diego biofuel company to contain pungent odors that neighbors have been complaining about for nearly a year. The county’s Air Pollution Control District (APCD) finalized and approved a negotiated abatement order that calls on the company to fix the problem by Dec. 9.
KPBS
Number of people becoming homeless exceeding number being housed
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness released a new report Tuesday, which found that over the past year, San Diego saw more people enter homelessness than leave it. And, homeless shelters are facing an unprecedented challenge from an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. Then, the California Department of Public Health’s online page chronicling complaints against nursing homes is often called the agency’s “transparency website,” but KPBS’s review of sexual abuse complaint tallies found inaccuracies and omissions. Plus, voters may be experiencing a sense of deja vu when they read through Measure C on the San Diego city ballot; voting yes on the measure would allow the construction of new buildings taller than 30 feet in the Midway District. Also, California voters will soon be deciding on Proposition 30 - a plan to tax the wealthy to pay for electric vehicle incentives. And finally, voters will also decide whether to allocate roughly a billion dollars to protect and fund these kinds of art and music classes in public schools.
KPBS
Doctor charged in 2019 jail death
A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter nearly three years after a woman in her care died at Las Colinas jail in Santee. Then, among the seven propositions on the ballot this year, one takes a closer look at a state law passed in 2020 banning flavored tobacco products. And, one year after a teenager alleged she was gang-raped by San Diego State University football players at a Halloween party off campus, a team of outside auditors is examining how the university conducts investigations of sexual violence on campus. Plus, Proposition 27, a measure to legalize online betting in California, has created a record spending war between gambling companies who support the measure and many California tribal governments, who oppose it and sparked a debate over the issue of tribal sovereignty. Also, the Kroger and Albertsons supermarket chains announced plans to merge last week, leaving employees nervous and customers confused. Finally, Sports Journalist Jemele Hill has shattered glass ceilings and made a career out of exploring the intersections, and in her new book, “Uphill”, she shares the story of her work, family and relationships.
KPBS
Supervisors vote to transfer cannabis licensing to planning department
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously voted to advance a proposed ordinance that would transfer cannabis licensing duties from the sheriff's department to the planning department. The board approved a first reading of the ordinance, which if passed will allow Planning and Development Services to handle enforcement,...
KPBS
Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D regarding project labor agreements
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego's Measure D Thursday, a ballot measure that would eliminate the city's ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements — or PLAs — on city construction projects. PLAs are collective bargaining agreements between contractors and labor organizations establishing the...
KPBS
Report card: SDUSD reading scores steady, math scores decline
San Diego Unified School District announced Monday that a U.S. Department of Education report found that reading scores for fourth- and eighth-grade students were largely unchanged since 2019, while math results declined. California public schools showed similar results, while public schools across the United States also saw declines in reading...
KPBS
What will happen if RSV, flu and COVID-19 all surge at one time?
Health officials are warning of a possible "tripledemic" in the months ahead — meaning a confluence of cases of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus, — more commonly known as RSV. Hundreds of children in San Diego have been diagnosed with with the respiratory illness in the...
KPBS
County Supervisors approve data program to reduce homelessness
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a data analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed.
Comments / 0