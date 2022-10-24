Read full article on original website
Standout for Republican candidates
Maine Republican Assembly is having a standout for Republican Candidates on Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. till dusk. Join us at the corner of Route 27 and Route 1 is Wiscasset. Bring your flags and signs for Governor LePage, Ed Thelander and Ed Polewarczyk. If you don’t have a sign we will have one for you.
MaineHousing issues $11 million in early heating assistance help
MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. This funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule allowing fuel vendors across the state to deliver heating assistance quickly to 10,814 eligible households including nearly 17,000 people. This first...
Oct. 28 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Fluoride meeting Nov. 2
Questions about keeping fluoride in the region’s drinking water will be addressed by a group of local citizens in a Q&A session at the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. Comprehensive, factual information about the basis for including fluoride in the drinking water supply for the past 18 years will be distributed and discussed. All members of the voting public are invited.
Leaves of Gold, Juncos, and Local Heros
Clouds of yellow and red leaves have descended into yards and onto sidewalks these last few weeks such that our several-times-a-day dog walks are filled with the characteristic crunchy sound of dog and person swooshing through drifted leaf piles. Our little black dog, Loki, loves to burrow his face down under the leaves and sniff the pungent earthy scents.
Community Fridge officially opens
“No one should go without,” said Holly Stover, director of operations of Boothbay Region Community Resource Council, as part of her brief talk at the grand opening ceremony of the Community Fridge on Thursday morning, Oct. 27. Stover and 13 other people gathered for the ceremony at the Community...
Memorial service for Helen St. Clair
A memorial service and reception for Helen St. Clair of Boothbay Harbor, who died Sept. 6, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, 125 Townsend Avenue.
