Women's Health
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share Photos Of Baby Malti Matching Them During Her First Diwali
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave the world another rare look at their life as a family of three. It was a major milestone for their daughter Malti, who was born in January: her first Diwali. Chopra and Jonas shared Instagram carousels, featuring the trio posing together in matching white...
Women's Health
Debbie Gibson, 52, Has Sculpted Legs In A Minidress While Rocking Out To Her New Holiday Album In An IG Video
Debbie Gibson put her epic leg strength on full display in an Instagram video of her dancing in a minidress. The 53-year-old singer just released her new holiday album, Winterlicious, and fans are already loving it. Debbie enjoys spinning, walking, and jogging to stay active, and she says that she's...
Women's Health
Everything To Know About Rihanna's Baby Boy So Far: From His Birthday To His Style
Everyone remembers where they were when they saw *those* photos. You know the ones. Rihanna was dressed in a stunning pink coat that opened around her stomach, revealing her little baby bump, while A$AP Rocky was holding her hand. The pics were shot in Harlem, New York City (where A$AP grew up!) but they very quickly made their way around the globe.
Women's Health
Mindy Kaling, 43, Shows Off Her Seriously Strong Abs While Celebrating Diwali In New Instagram Photos
Mindy Kaling is looking all kinds of happy and strong as she celebrated Diwali this week. The actress, 43, donned an anarkali, showing off her toned core, and looking super happy. Mindy says she is the healthiest she's ever been, and goes on quick, 15-minute walks when she can. In...
Women's Health
Julianne Moore looks unrecognisable with newly dyed blonde hair
So, I may have spoken too soon when I said that everyone was dyeing their red for autumn as the CEO, founder and long-reigning master of said red tone, Julianne Moore has only gone and ditched the colour for something a little lighter. Folks, she's gone blonde! Talk about a 180, girl.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Women's Health
At 46, Diane Kruger's Legs Are Ultra-Sculpted In A Black Minidress And Heels In New Pics From NYC
Diane Kruger hit the streets of New York City this week, and she showed off her long, strong legs while strutting around Midtown. The actress, 46, donned a minidress and heels that proved to everyone just how toned she is. Diane typically works out about four times a week and...
CORRECTION: No Evidence Of Change In Kanye West's Twitter Account Status
The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, was locked out of his account earlier this month after an antisemitic post.
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Women's Health
Meet Alexa's Dad, Adam Alfia, From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3: All About His Jobs, Jokes, And Net Worth
It's not unusual for a reality television show to introduce everyone to a surprisingly iconic family member who could very well get their own spinoff. In the most recent season of The Bachelorette, it was Gabby Windey's Grandpa John. Before that, there was Barb. And for Love Is Blind season 3, that very special person is contestant Alexa Alfia’s dad, Adam.
Women's Health
Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Dance Moves And Epic Abs In A Cropped Sweatshirt While Dancing In An IG Video
Julianne Hough flaunted her sculpted abs in a cropped sweatshirt while dancing in a new Instagram video. The 34-year-old celeb enjoys toning her full body through various group exercise classes, such as SoulCyle and Barry's Bootcamp. Julianne enjoys starting her day with some lemon water and shares that one of...
Women's Health
Fashion Icon Madonna Is Telling You It's Time For A Vibrator Necklace—And You Can Get It At Nordstrom RN
Madonna raved about her sleek and sexy vibrator necklaces in a recent Instagram story. If she had to choose, the 64-year-old singer said her 24-karat gold vibrator necklace would be the one thing she'd wear for the rest of her life. The functional accessory is available in three colors on...
Women's Health
Where Is Amy Loughren From ‘The Good Nurse’ Now? All About Her Life After Charles Cullen And Cardiomyopathy
Netflix’s The Good Nurse tells the terrifying story of Charles Cullen, a nurse who deliberately killed dozens of patients while working in multiple hospitals. While the story is scary enough, what’s even more upsetting is that it’s based on a true story. The Good Nurse follows the...
Women's Health
Meet The Cast Of 'Dubai Bling' And See Their Instagrams: All About Netflix's Newest Reality TV Series
Get ready, because Netflix is about to drop their next reality TV series filled with drama, diamonds, and deluxe dinner parties. Dubai Bling drops Oct. 27 and is sure to satisfy your craving for all things fashionable and fabulous...with an added touch of rivalries and romance, of course. Basically, imagine...
Women's Health
'I Transitioned To Gray Hair In My 40s And I'm Never Going Back'
I’ve let my hair go gray, and I’ll never go back. In fact, I wish I would’ve set out on this journey a long time ago. My husband first planted the gray hair seed in my head. It was early on in the pandemic, when we couldn’t go to salons, and I had dark hair that I’d been coloring since my mid-30s (now, I’m 48). I didn’t take his suggestion to go gray right away, but I did start looking at women who were rocking full heads of silver sparkles on Instagram, and their beauty began to normalize gray hair for me.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Women's Health
'I tried Davina McCall’s skincare routine – here are the products I’d buy again'
Right now, when it comes to skincare and beauty, my motto is this: speed is of the essence. With a chaotic toddler to contend with every morning, I’m lucky if I have enough time to brush my hair before I head to the office, let alone follow a full-blown skincare routine.
17 Seriously Hysterical Neighbors Who Won Halloween With Their Front Yard Decorations Alone
Some houses go for spooky. They went for the comedy.
Women's Health
Meghan Markle Is Seen Shopping In A Sleeveless Green Romper In A Rare Off-Duty Sighting
This weekend, Meghan Markle was seen with a friend in Montecito, California, with a friend enjoying a little shopping. The Duchess of Sussex was wearing a sleeveless and strapless green Malia Mills jumpsuit that ended just below her knees, with a cardigan slung over her shoulders in a slightly lighter shade of the same olive green.
