Everything To Know About Rihanna's Baby Boy So Far: From His Birthday To His Style

Everyone remembers where they were when they saw *those* photos. You know the ones. Rihanna was dressed in a stunning pink coat that opened around her stomach, revealing her little baby bump, while A$AP Rocky was holding her hand. The pics were shot in Harlem, New York City (where A$AP grew up!) but they very quickly made their way around the globe.
Julianne Moore looks unrecognisable with newly dyed blonde hair

So, I may have spoken too soon when I said that everyone was dyeing their red for autumn as the CEO, founder and long-reigning master of said red tone, Julianne Moore has only gone and ditched the colour for something a little lighter. Folks, she's gone blonde! Talk about a 180, girl.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
'I Transitioned To Gray Hair In My 40s And I'm Never Going Back'

I’ve let my hair go gray, and I’ll never go back. In fact, I wish I would’ve set out on this journey a long time ago. My husband first planted the gray hair seed in my head. It was early on in the pandemic, when we couldn’t go to salons, and I had dark hair that I’d been coloring since my mid-30s (now, I’m 48). I didn’t take his suggestion to go gray right away, but I did start looking at women who were rocking full heads of silver sparkles on Instagram, and their beauty began to normalize gray hair for me.

