Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event

SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown

(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pay It 4ward: $1,000 to help keep dogs off the street and in loving homes

SAN ANTONIO - We continue to Pay It 4ward. Another deserving local non-profit was awarded a $1,000 check, courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This month’s big winner helps keep homeless and unwanted dogs off the street and placed into loving homes. The Heart of Texas K-9 Rescue is nestled just...
KSAT 12

Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin to host free open house

SEGUIN, Texas – The historic Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, which is rumored to be haunted, is opening its doors for a free open house this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, guests can visit the 182-year-old hotel and meet owners Jim and Erin Ghedi who started rehabilitating the building in 2013.
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in Gruene

Gruene will soon welcome a $2 million distillery to the New Braunfels historic district. Free Spirit Distillery has started construction and will open by June 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The 9,468-square-foot building will be located near the Gruene Event Center. The distillery...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5

More tricks than treats with Halloween candy

SAN ANTONIO — The Washington Post reports Halloween treats are getting smaller due to "shrinkflation" and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts. "Shrinkflation" is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price. The post listed some examples of smaller sizes:. A...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Brackenridge Park Conservancy names new CEO

SAN ANTONIO – The Brackenridge Park Conservancy has recruited a new CEO, Talli Dolge, who will lead the organization’s ongoing pursuit of key improvements for some of San Antonio’s more significant midtown assets, including a $62 million plan unveiled more than a year ago to restore and expand Sunken Garden Theater.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Come Try This New Lobster Fried Rice at This Amazing Northside Restaurant

Come Try the New Menu at this Seafood Eatery on the Northside. This Seafood Eatery, SA Seafood, has some new items on their menu you should come try. SA Seafood, located at 5222 De Zavala Road #330, has officially dropped two new additions to the menu, an unbelievably irresistible Lobster Fried Rice and an unbeatable classic, Shrimp Tacos.
