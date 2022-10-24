Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has dealt with a lot the last few years. When it turned out that her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was not dead — as was presumed — but had been alive with amnesia in a town called Nixon Falls, and that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) knew all about it but said nothing, Carly was furious. Sonny and Nina had fallen in love during that time, and when he returned to Port Charles, their marriage ended. Nina was angry that Carly knew the late Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was actually Nina's daughter, and kept it from her so in turn she kept the fact that Sonny was alive a secret (per Celebrating the Soaps).

