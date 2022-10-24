Read full article on original website
Days Of Our Lives Star Jackée Harry Pays Sweet Tribute To Leslie Jordan
The heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan has stunned everyone. The actor was considered one of the most loveable and funniest men on television and the internet. Jordan was best known for his roles on television shows such as "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story." He also appeared in series...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Why General Hospital Fans Are Over The Maxie And Austin Romance
The talented Kirsten Storms has been portraying the effervescent fashion and beauty-obsessed Maxie Jones on "General Hospital" since 2005, as Maxie is a prominent character on the show. Many of Maxie's storylines revolve around dating and relationships, as she's dated and hooked up with plenty of significant characters. For instance, many fans fell for Maxie's unlikely yet adorable relationship with Spinelli. Plus, no one can forget about Maxie's loving relationship with Nathan, who ended up dying, and telling her that he loved her as he died. Fast forward to 2022, and the bubbly blond now has a romantic storyline with Austin.
Criss Angel Talks Celebrity Contestants On Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars - Exclusive Interview
You've probably seen "Dancing With the Stars," where viewers watch their favorite stars rip up the dance floor, but fans haven't seen anything like "Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars." Just when you thought every possible competition show already existed, superstar magician Criss Angel and The CW have cooked up an all-new immersive experience that challenges two celebrities to do some of the most difficult performances in the magic arena.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Celebrate 30 Years Of Sheila Carter With Favorite Character Moments
There's no villain in the world of daytime television like Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Her list of crimes on "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless" is largely unmatched, with her reign of terror currently going as strong as ever. Her latest stint into everyone's lives has been one for the books, with the wrongdoings and delusions growing by the day. Sheila's most recent return on "Bold" began with a bombshell reveal that she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, ruining the ending to Finn and Steffy Forrester's (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) fairytale wedding (via Soap Central).
Why General Hospital Fans Are Cheering Trina's Disrupted Comic Book Romance
Former "One Life to Live" actor Michael Blake Kruse joined "General Hospital" as Officer Rory Caberera in March of 2022. According to Soaps in Depth, Rory first appeared when Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was falsely arrested for a crime she didn't commit. He comforted her by offering her a soda, and has continuously popped into her life helping her — especially when she and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) were arrested in a bar fight while attempting to find evidence to prove her innocence. Over time, Rory and Trina started growing closer and recently she agreed to go on an overnight trip with him to a comic book convention (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Days Of Our Lives' First 'Jungle Fever' Story Explained
"Days of Our Lives" fans are no strangers to shocking plot twists and spooky storylines. The Peacock soap opera has been delivering drama for decades. While serial killers, demonic possessions, people being buried alive, possible alien encounters, a one-year time jump, and brainwashing should be enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, but we can't forget about the crazy illnesses.
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney
Alison Sweeney has been acting since she was a child, and has made appearances in many television shows that you may have forgotten about such as "Webster," "St. Elsewhere," and "Tales From The Darkside." She also made a cameo on "Friends" and appeared as a contestant on celebrity "Fear Factor" (via Entertainment Weekly). The actress also showed off her hosting skills when she was hired to be the face of "The Biggest Loser" back in 2006. However, despite all of her television work, Sweeney is still most commonly known for her role as Sami Brady on the beloved soap opera "Days of Our Lives."
General Hospital's Laura Wright On Whether A Newly-Enlightened Carly Will Spill The Truth About Willow
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has dealt with a lot the last few years. When it turned out that her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was not dead — as was presumed — but had been alive with amnesia in a town called Nixon Falls, and that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) knew all about it but said nothing, Carly was furious. Sonny and Nina had fallen in love during that time, and when he returned to Port Charles, their marriage ended. Nina was angry that Carly knew the late Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was actually Nina's daughter, and kept it from her so in turn she kept the fact that Sonny was alive a secret (per Celebrating the Soaps).
What Is Johnny Depp's Zodiac Sign
Johnny Depp has one of the most interesting stories in Hollywood. The actor dropped out of high school as a teenager and moved to Los Angeles where he struggled as a budding actor until he landed roles in "A Nightmare On Elm Street," "Platoon," and finally the TV series "21 Jump Street," per Hello! Magazine. Depp went on to become a huge star, landing roles in hits such as "Edward Scissorhands" with his former girlfriend, actress Winona Ryder, "Cry Baby," "Benny & Joon," and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape?" (via IMDb).
The Young And The Restless Fans Weigh In On How They Feel About The New Tucker McCall
"The Young and the Restless" is giving viewers one surprise after another with this year's 50th anniversary of the beloved soap opera. As part of the celebration, "Y&R" is giving fans multiple blasts from the past in the form of unexpected character returns, such as bringing Diane Jenkins back from the dead. Recently, Trevor St. John made his debut on the show in a mystery role that wasn't revealed until his arrival at Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) vow renewal. The character arrived at the ceremony via helicopter and was instantly recognized as Tucker McCall (via Soaps).
How To Recreate Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky Smoky Eye
Celebrities are often looked to for makeup inspiration, and Grammy-nominated megastar Miley Cyrus is no exception. Known for her bold and fearless fashion statements on and off the red carpet (did somebody say mullet?), Cyrus definitely has done a complete 180 since her "Hannah Montana" days. This is especially true when it comes to the eye-catching makeup look she serves in the music video for her boss girl anthem "Midnight Sky."
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Ready For A Popular American Awards Show
In early January 2020, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, dropped the unexpected news on Instagram that they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Within two weeks, Buckingham Palace released its own statement confirming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could no longer use the HRH titles and were no longer working royals.
A Complete Look At Millie Bobby Brown's Relationship History
Millie Bobby Brown's debut in Netflix's "Stranger Things" put her on the map to become one of her generation's most famous and influential actresses. Ever since portraying the character Eleven alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and others in 2016 (via IMDb), Brown has gone on to be featured in multiple other shows and movies. Aside from her time on the Netflix show, Brown can be seen in "Enola Holmes," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Modern Family," and "Grey's Anatomy," and is set to be featured in "Enola Holmes 2" (via IMDb).
What Sophie Turner Looks Like Underneath All That Makeup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While she's best known for having played Sansa Stark in HBO's hit series, "Game of Thrones," Sophie Turner is also an iconic leader in the celebrity beauty scene. Much like her character, Turner has spent time building an influential public image and dedicated following that goes far beyond her time on set.
Glossier Is Taking Its Partnership With Olivia Rodrigo To New Heights
You don't need a driver's license to get your hands on the newest collaboration between Glossier and Olivia Rodrigo. The cult classic brand has a lot of people obsessed with its products, and it's easy to see why. The godmother of the TikTok-viral clean girl beauty trend is known for its "skin first, beauty second" approach to makeup. Although the brand has a perfume and some skincare, Glossier's line of makeup rose to prominence for enhancing the skin and natural features, rather than being used for a full coverage look.
General Hospital's Finola Hughes Recalls Childhood Memory To Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism
Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is known for her spy skills and detective work on "General Hospital." According to Soap Central, in and around all the action and adventure in Anna's life, she's had two children. She had Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullogh) with former husband Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), whose existence she kept from Robert for the first few years of Robin's life. When Anna crossed over to the show "All My Children," she had a baby named Leora with her lover David Hayward (Vincent Irizarry), but Leora died from a heart condition. She even tried to be a mother to the villainous Peter August (Wes Ramsey), even when it turned out that she was not actually his biological mother.
Why Days Of Our Lives Marlena Truly Believed 'The Pawn' Was Roman Brady
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching the epic romance of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) unfold for decades. The super couple has been through so many ups and downs together that it's hard for viewers to keep up with the drama. John has been by Marlena's side as she's been possessed by the devil, admitted to a mental hospital, and tormented by enemies like Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) and Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson, Stacy Haiduk), per Soap Central. Meanwhile, Marlena has also stood by John as he's suffered from paralysis, and brainwashing, as well as aided him in his quest to find his real parents, per Soaps in Depth.
