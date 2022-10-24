ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
Toledo Museum of Art uses artwork as inspiration for yarn collection

TOLEDO, Ohio — The fiber arts, including knitting and crocheting, have become more popular among younger generations in recent years. The Toledo Museum of Art is keeping up by bringing inspiration from a different form of art to your next sweater, hat or scarf. Step inside TMA's Museum Store...
Two safe after house fire in Jerusalem Township

CURTICE, Ohio — Two people are safe after their home in Jerusalem township caught on fire overnight. This is happening on the 7-00 block of North Cousino Road in Curtice, Ohio. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the garage and home upon the arrival of fire crews. A...
Climate Friday | Average temperatures in the fall are rising

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week started off with a taste of summer and ended feeling like fall. These October ups and downs have left us near normal in the temperature department this month. Despite the roller coaster of temperatures, rainfall has remained below average this month. So how is...
