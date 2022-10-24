Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
WTOL-TV
Why do clowns scare us? UToledo professor talks 'coulrophobia' | Good Day on WTOL 11
A professor from the University of Toledo talks the history of clowns and why they scare so many people. Learn more at the UT library on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
WTOL-TV
National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29
Madelyne Watkins brings community awareness to Drug Take Back Day. You can properly get rid of unwanted and unused prescriptions at 17 locations across Lucas County.
WTOL-TV
Toledo Museum of Art uses artwork as inspiration for yarn collection
TOLEDO, Ohio — The fiber arts, including knitting and crocheting, have become more popular among younger generations in recent years. The Toledo Museum of Art is keeping up by bringing inspiration from a different form of art to your next sweater, hat or scarf. Step inside TMA's Museum Store...
WTOL-TV
Two safe after house fire in Jerusalem Township
CURTICE, Ohio — Two people are safe after their home in Jerusalem township caught on fire overnight. This is happening on the 7-00 block of North Cousino Road in Curtice, Ohio. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the garage and home upon the arrival of fire crews. A...
WTOL-TV
Person shot in south Toledo Thursday afternoon
Toledo police responded to the scene on Geneva Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Average temperatures in the fall are rising
TOLEDO, Ohio — This week started off with a taste of summer and ended feeling like fall. These October ups and downs have left us near normal in the temperature department this month. Despite the roller coaster of temperatures, rainfall has remained below average this month. So how is...
WTOL-TV
Toledo man extradited from Texas on murder charge
Steven Weaver is scheduled to face a judge on charges stemming from a July homicide. He was extradited from Texas this week.
WTOL-TV
OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20
The crash happened near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville. US-20 eastbound is closed in that area.
WTOL-TV
Central Avenue shut down after Friday morning crash
Madelyne Watkins continues coverage on down power lines blocking Central Avenue near Jackman Road and Auburn Avenue. Power is out for nearly 500 customers nearby.
