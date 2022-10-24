ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements

Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
LARGO, FL
suncoastnews.com

Anger against New Port Richey mayor mounts

NEW PORT RICHEY — Before the public comment portion of the Oct. 18 city council meeting, Mayor Rob Marlowe said he wanted to “clear the air” about since-deleted comments he made on his mayoral Facebook page. The mayor’s post encouraged people who wanted to attend a “family friendly” event to forego the three-day Cotee River BikeFest, a three-day annual event that supporters say brings thousands to the city, and instead head to a festival in Zephryhills.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legal team has officially filed a motion to block the Republican governor from being deposed in a federal case challenging the suspension of elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Court filings show that lawyers for DeSantis have filed a “protective order” to exempt DeSantis and his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, […] The post DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis awards $9M in workforce grants to three state colleges

St. Petersburg College will get $3.4M, and Daytona State College and South Florida State College will get $2.8M each. Three state colleges in areas affected by Hurricane Ian will receive a total of $9 million to expand programs providing workforce training and certificates. The funds were awarded by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
plantcityobserver.com

Additional Land Annexed/Rezoned At City Commission Meeting

Plant City grows by more than 217 acres and a Planned Development comes one step closer to breaking ground. Plant City’s boundaries have expanded again when Plant City’s City Commission voted to annex 22 parcels totaling approximately 217 acres into the city limits. The approved annexation also means that a proposed residential development project in Plant City is one step closer to fruition.
PLANT CITY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County is now officially in the jail business

NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward

A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

