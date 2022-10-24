Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.

LARGO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO