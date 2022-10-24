Read full article on original website
Judge affirms decision to invalidate proposed Hillsborough transportation tax referendum on ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County judge has affirmed her decision to invalidate the proposed transportation tax referendum on November's ballot. It further throws the county's plans into question as it waits for another court ruling, just weeks from the final vote. "The stay will be lifted. That means the...
Lt. Gov. candidate Karla Hernández says DeSantis ‘wants us to fear going to the ballot box’
Karla Hernández, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, made a quick campaign stop advocating for voters to get to the polls on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — a high-performing Democratic county. “If you care about women’s rights, if you care about making sure that women are treated as...
Michelle Rayner among Creative Loafing endorsements for Florida House of Representatives
Andrew Learned, Susan Valdes and Jen McDonald deserve to be in office, too.
Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements
Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
State Rep. Jackie Toledo sues campaign manager over 'grossly offensive' text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo – a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis – of sending her "unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images."
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager, former DeSantis spokesman over explicit texts
State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
Tampa voters could get a chance to decide on changes to police citizens review board
City council will workshop giving the CRB subpoena power an independent attorney next week.
LISTEN: Clearwater Votes on Major Downtown Referendum
Developers would place hotel, apartments and retail at old City Hall site and other parcels
Anger against New Port Richey mayor mounts
NEW PORT RICHEY — Before the public comment portion of the Oct. 18 city council meeting, Mayor Rob Marlowe said he wanted to “clear the air” about since-deleted comments he made on his mayoral Facebook page. The mayor’s post encouraged people who wanted to attend a “family friendly” event to forego the three-day Cotee River BikeFest, a three-day annual event that supporters say brings thousands to the city, and instead head to a festival in Zephryhills.
St. Pete approves 50 percent funding increase for Meals on Wheels as 800 seniors sit on waiting list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County provides thousands of senior’s no-cost meals each year, but the cost of those meals has increased along with the need in the community. In 2021, neighborly volunteers and staff delivered 633,500 meals to seniors. The cost per meal is...
DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legal team has officially filed a motion to block the Republican governor from being deposed in a federal case challenging the suspension of elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Court filings show that lawyers for DeSantis have filed a “protective order” to exempt DeSantis and his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, […] The post DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gov. DeSantis awards $9M in workforce grants to three state colleges
St. Petersburg College will get $3.4M, and Daytona State College and South Florida State College will get $2.8M each. Three state colleges in areas affected by Hurricane Ian will receive a total of $9 million to expand programs providing workforce training and certificates. The funds were awarded by Gov. Ron...
Clearwater voters to decide on $400M development proposal
"We cannot afford to lose another decade the way we did with a 2000 referendum that failed," Mayor Frank Hibbard said.
Additional Land Annexed/Rezoned At City Commission Meeting
Plant City grows by more than 217 acres and a Planned Development comes one step closer to breaking ground. Plant City’s boundaries have expanded again when Plant City’s City Commission voted to annex 22 parcels totaling approximately 217 acres into the city limits. The approved annexation also means that a proposed residential development project in Plant City is one step closer to fruition.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
Pasco County is now officially in the jail business
NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
Tampa aims to ease rules for ADUs while keeping an eye out for potential ‘unintended consequences’
“We desperately need housing,” said councilwoman Lynn Hurtak.
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
'Seconds do count': New law speeds up restraining order process to help protect victims
TAMPA, Fla. - A new law is now in effect – aimed at protecting domestic violence victims. It speeds up the restraining order process, and experts said the time saved could save lives. "My goal is people to see me and go ‘she made it out. She can do...
