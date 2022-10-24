Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Bristol Press
First Congregational Church set to hold Festival of Incredible Edibles
BRISTOL – As part of its celebration of 275 years of existence, First Congregational Church on Federal Hill is set to hold its Festival of Incredible Edibles as a means of raising funds for the St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol’s overflow shelter as winter approaches. “We’ve...
West Haven school expanding its own food pantry
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
newbritainindependent.com
Black Ministerial Alliance Presenting Unity in the Community Workshop Service
The Black Ministerial Alliance of New Britain is presenting a Unity in the Community Workshop Service, with Guest Preacher, Rev. Albert Bailey Jr. Rev. Bailey is the Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford. The Services is to be hosted by Pastor Gervais Barger and Peace Missionary Ministries. The theme...
Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens
It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
Bristol Press
Glastonbury jewelry store selling bracelet to benefit Bristol Police Heroes Fund
BRISTOL – The owners of a Glastonbury jewelry store, Baribault Jewelers, are selling a "Thin Blue Line" bracelet with a blue cord to benefit the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. After Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, Baribault Jewelers owner Christina Baribault Ortiz said that she is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every "Thin Blue Line" bracelet sold.
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?
Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
NBC Connecticut
Middlebury Rescue That Is Closing Is Still Looking for Homes for a Couple Dogs
Brass City Rescue Alliance in Middlebury is still looking to find homes for a couple of dogs before closing next month. The Brass City Rescue Alliance expects to close around Nov. 15 until May due to medical circumstances of staff members. Jennifer Humphrey, president and CEO of Brass City Rescue...
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
sheltonherald.com
Naunie’s Confections hits sweet spot with self-serve Bakery Box in Clinton
CLINTON — You might expect the owner of Naunie’s Confections in Clinton to be a noni herself. But Elena Bigio doesn’t look part, even though she became a grandmother in July with the birth of her grandson, Connor. With shiny chestnut hair, wearing a plaid flannel shirt...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
par-newhaven.org
George Edwards Memorial Event Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29
New Haveners will have a chance to share their memories of the late Black Panther and social justice advocate George Edwards at an event set for Saturday, Oct. 29. Edwards, possibly the most spied-on and messed-with activist in town and omnipresence at public events, died Sept. 16 at the age of 85. (Read a full story about his life at www.newhavenindependent.org/article/panther_passes_on)
Yale New Haven Hospital doctor concerned about several viruses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The colder months typically bring on a variety of illnesses, but Connecticut hospitals are particularly concerned about this coming winter because a series of viruses have become prominent earlier than usual. The triple threat Connecticut hospitals expect to be facing this winter includes respiratory syncytial...
The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut
It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
NBC Connecticut
Proceeds from Concert at Cadillac Ranch to Benefit Bristol Police
Proceeds from a concert at Cadillac Ranch in Southington this weekend will go to Bristol police in honor of the two police officers who were killed while responding to a 911 call earlier this month. Cadillac Ranch posted that proceeds from the Jordan Oaks concert on Oct. 28 will go...
A 'Pet Project' to help police in Connecticut
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue, the pet adoption outfit on Tobey Road in Bloomfield, has a "pet project" that they hope will help both Connecticut's first responders and dogs in need of a forever home. In response to the aftermath of the tragic murders of two Bristol police...
Nominate Your Favorite Charity for Stew Leonard’s Turkey Brigade 2022
How exciting, it's back! Our friends at Stew Leonard's are holding their 43rd annual Turkey Brigade, where they donate around 2,500 turkeys to local charities. We have been lucky enough to participate the last few years with the help of you, our listeners. Just like in years past, you will...
