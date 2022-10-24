ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Bristol Press

First Congregational Church set to hold Festival of Incredible Edibles

BRISTOL – As part of its celebration of 275 years of existence, First Congregational Church on Federal Hill is set to hold its Festival of Incredible Edibles as a means of raising funds for the St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol’s overflow shelter as winter approaches. “We’ve...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

West Haven school expanding its own food pantry

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens

It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Glastonbury jewelry store selling bracelet to benefit Bristol Police Heroes Fund

BRISTOL – The owners of a Glastonbury jewelry store, Baribault Jewelers, are selling a "Thin Blue Line" bracelet with a blue cord to benefit the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. After Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, Baribault Jewelers owner Christina Baribault Ortiz said that she is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every "Thin Blue Line" bracelet sold.
BRISTOL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
Power 105.5 Boise

Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?

Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
OXFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
FARMINGTON, CT
par-newhaven.org

George Edwards Memorial Event Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29

New Haveners will have a chance to share their memories of the late Black Panther and social justice advocate George Edwards at an event set for Saturday, Oct. 29. Edwards, possibly the most spied-on and messed-with activist in town and omnipresence at public events, died Sept. 16 at the age of 85. (Read a full story about his life at www.newhavenindependent.org/article/panther_passes_on)
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Yale New Haven Hospital doctor concerned about several viruses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The colder months typically bring on a variety of illnesses, but Connecticut hospitals are particularly concerned about this coming winter because a series of viruses have become prominent earlier than usual. The triple threat Connecticut hospitals expect to be facing this winter includes respiratory syncytial...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut

It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Proceeds from Concert at Cadillac Ranch to Benefit Bristol Police

Proceeds from a concert at Cadillac Ranch in Southington this weekend will go to Bristol police in honor of the two police officers who were killed while responding to a 911 call earlier this month. Cadillac Ranch posted that proceeds from the Jordan Oaks concert on Oct. 28 will go...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

A 'Pet Project' to help police in Connecticut

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue, the pet adoption outfit on Tobey Road in Bloomfield, has a "pet project" that they hope will help both Connecticut's first responders and dogs in need of a forever home. In response to the aftermath of the tragic murders of two Bristol police...
BLOOMFIELD, CT

