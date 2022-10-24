ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

intheknow.com

Boyfriend ‘refuses’ to share food with girlfriend: ‘Order your own’

A boyfriend is fed up with having to share food with his girlfriend. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. She has a habit of saying she doesn’t want any food, then asking for some immediately after. While at first, he thought it was cute, he’s over it now.

