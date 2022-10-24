Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
ComicBook
GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System
Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Under Fire for Controversial Campaign Scene
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is now available in early access, and players have taken note of a controversial decision made by the game's developer Infinity Ward. Video game developer Enrique Colinet of The Game Kitchen has shared a video on Twitter in which Modern Warfare 2 tasks players with de-escalating a potentially dangerous situation. When civilians come out to question why there's a man walking around with a loaded weapon in their front yard, the game encourages players to de-escalate the situation by pointing their gun at the civilians. Somehow, this actually works, encouraging the civilians to turn around and head in the other direction!
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Ye back on Twitter after Musk takeover
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter just two weeks after he was banned and a day after Elon Musk took over the social media company. Twitter suspended the rapper’s account earlier this month for violating the platform’s policies after his anti-semitic tweet that he was “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
Elon Musk says he'll be 'digging' into shadow bans on his first day at Twitter as conservatives urge him to overturn their previous punishments
The prospect of less content moderation on Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership has sparked renewed hope among conservative commentators.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Pre-Order Details
Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection officially drops tomorrow, October 28th, but getting your hands on one for the $119.99 list price is nearly impossible at this point. If you're willing to pay a premium, you can get one here at Walmart for $188.99. It was sold out here on Amazon at the time of writing, but may return. It's also available here on eBay for around $170.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Comes Out of the Gate Swinging
One of the best things about 2018's God of War is that it quickly grabbed you in the opening hours. Not only did it have a great introduction to the characters and throughline plot that would serve as the base of the experience, but it also showcased some stellar boss fights and gameplay sequences. In the same way, God of War Ragnarok also comes out of the gate swinging and reaffirms that developer Santa Monica Studio hasn't skipped a beat with its highly anticipated sequel.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Gets New Launch Trailer
God of War Ragnarok has gotten one last trailer ahead of its imminent release. At the end of 2020, just ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed a sequel to the 2018 installment of God of War was getting a follow-up. At the time, the company stated it would release in 2021, but sadly, an extended amount of time came and went with no info resulting in a delay. A trailer was provided, giving some insight into what the story would look like, but then another year of silence went by with minimal info. Now, over the last few months, Sony has been building up to what will almost certainly be one of the biggest games of 2022.
ComicBook
Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber Goes Up For Pre-Order Tomorrow
We are in the second week of a 9-week Star Wars-themed holiday event that Hasbro has dubbed "Bring Home the Galaxy". The first week launched pre-orders for a Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper helmet and a wave of Retro Collection figures, but this time around a new Force FX Elite Lightsaber is taking the spotlight. Specifically, Luke Skywalker's iconic green Lightsaber as it has appeared in everything from the original Star Wars films to The Mandalorian series on Disney+.
ComicBook
The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt
In a move that most fans didn't see coming whatsoever, CD Projekt has announced that it's now working on a remake of the original The Witcher game. First released back in 2007, The Witcher went on to spawn two sequels, each of which was bigger than the previous installment. And in a time where The Witcher has gone on to become a massive multimedia franchise, CD Projekt is returning to the game that kicked everything off.
