God of War Ragnarok has gotten one last trailer ahead of its imminent release. At the end of 2020, just ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed a sequel to the 2018 installment of God of War was getting a follow-up. At the time, the company stated it would release in 2021, but sadly, an extended amount of time came and went with no info resulting in a delay. A trailer was provided, giving some insight into what the story would look like, but then another year of silence went by with minimal info. Now, over the last few months, Sony has been building up to what will almost certainly be one of the biggest games of 2022.

16 HOURS AGO