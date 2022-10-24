ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL investigating allegation that refs asked Mike Evans for autograph

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTYSd_0iktG4B300

The incident occurred following Tampa Bay's loss to Carolina.

Sunday afternoon was a strange one for Tampa Bay and it wasn't just because the Buccaneers were upset by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3. The loss marked the fourth in the last five games for the franchise and the first divisional defeat this season.

The oddness continued into postgame. As teams went back to their respective locker rooms following the contest, star wide receiver Mike Evans appeared to be approached by two officials - identified as side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter - with a pen and paper. One of the referees even called out to Evans to get his attention leading up to the incident.

READ MORE: Buccaneers among NFL teams expected to make a quarterback move in 2023

The moment was captured on video by Panthers Beat Writer, Sheena Quick, who took the footage from a tunnel inside Bank of America Stadium. A second video from Quick appeared to show Evans signing something as Lamberth stood next to him. Around the scene, Buccaneers' players and staff piled into the visiting locker room.

On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the league is reviewing the incident to determine if something illicit occurred. According to Pelissero, The NFL-NFLRA CBA specifically says game officials “shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

Check out the footage below for yourself.

If the officials did truly ask Evans for an autograph, their favoritism didn't play over onto the football field. The Buccaneers failed to score a touchdown in a game for the first time this season and were flagged four times for 30 yards compared to Carolina's three penalties for 15 yards.

Simply put, veteran officials like Lamberth (21st season) and Sutter (4th season) should know to use better discretion. There's no excuse for a mistake like this and it'll be interesting to see how the NFL operates. As of now, it's not clear what type of punishment the two could receive.

READ MORE: Tom Brady has funny response to roughing the passer penalty

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 11

change for life
3d ago

this will be nip in the bud before it starts with allegations and favoritism.(you know that some people think that the referees are already or the refs have been doing it for quite awhile)

Reply(4)
3
Christine Brennan
3d ago

If the autographs were for a charity event such as an auction for Children's Hospital or Make A Wish Foundation would that make it ok? The game was over, the autograph was from the losing team and the player did not seem to mind. That rule is as dumb as a player not dating a cheerleader.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
People

Former NFL QB Kurt Warner Says Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Look 'Exhausted': 'It's OK to Walk Away'

The Hall of Fame quarterback shares his thoughts on the struggling players this season as he opens up about his personal retirement journey to PEOPLE Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has some observational notes and words of wisdom for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. "I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," the NFL commentator tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard...
Athlon Sports

Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
TEXAS STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones facing accusations of pulling dirty move

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is keeping his starting job for at least one more week, but he may find himself in hot water for a different reason. Jones faced some scrutiny Wednesday as video went viral of the New England Patriots quarterback sliding to avoid a tackle in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. During his slide, Jones appeared to kick out at Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in an unnatural way, leading some to question whether there was intent on Jones’ part.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy