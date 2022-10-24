Opening Bell: Bianca, Bayley at it again on Raw, Mox back to work on Dynamite

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to the Opening Bell, where we round up what’s been announced for WWE (Raw and SmackDown) and AEW (Dynamite and Rampage) programming for the week we’ve just begun.

WWE Raw preview – Monday, October 24, Spectrum Center, Charlotte

It’s perhaps only fitting that this week’s Raw is from the Queen City, as two of its hottest stars continue their feud to determine who will rule as Raw Women’s Champion. Bayley would like that title to prove that Damage CTRL has complete control over the women’s division, but Bianca Belair has proven to be resilient even as she’s seen her allies fade away. Bayley couldn’t get the job done at Extreme Rules, so might this be her last shot at Belair for a while if she loses?

The Judgment Day is another faction that has run roughshod over Raw in recent months, but AJ Styles summoning The O.C. to aid him in his fight might have been the first step toward changing that status quo. One of this week’s matches might hold a clue, as Karl Anderson goes one-on-one with Finn Balor . Then again, things rarely stay that way when The Judgment Day is involved …

AEW Dynamite preview – Wednesday, October 26, Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA

Dynamite is back on its normal night this week, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is right back to work. After his title defense last week had to be stopped early due to an unfortunate injury to Hangman Adam Page , Mox is undoubtedly itching to return to action, and he’ll get his chance this week by defending his gold against Penta El Zero M .

Another match with significant championship implications will see FTR take on Swerve In Our Glory for the right to be the No. 1 contenders to The Acclaimed . Will FTR get a chance to add another set of titles to their haul, or will Swerve and Keith Lee earn an opportunity to avenge their own championship defeat?

Also on the card for Norfolk:

WWE SmackDown preview – Friday, October 28, Enterprise Center, St. Louis

The Tribal Chief doesn’t have to appear on TV every week since he has the Bloodline to watch over his domain. But there have been fractures forming within his wrestling family, ones that his Crown Jewel opponent, Logan Paul , attempted to widen last week before knocking out Jey Uso .

WWE SmackDown results: Logan Paul KOs Jey Uso with one punch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e130m_0iktFz0400

With that in mind, Roman Reigns will be in the house in St. Louis, attempting to get his own house in order. Can he settle things down within the Bloodline before he defends his titles in Saudi Arabia?

Speaking of the Bloodline, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn have proven to be a tight and cohesive duo. They’ll look to show those qualities off again against the Brawling Brutes team of Butch and Ridge Holland , who should be plenty fired up after the Bloodline laid a beating on Sheamus .

And Hit Row has a new problem in the form of Legado Del Fantasma. Even worse, they’re outnumbered, so will have to find a partner to engage LDF in six-man combat on SmackDown.

AEW Rampage preview – Friday, October 28, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Rampage is live again this week, which has been happening more often this fall as next week’s show is also live. With that being the case, it’s a bit surprising that AEW hasn’t revealed any matches yet for Uncasville, but you can bet that will change by Wednesday. Watch Dynamite or read our recap here on Wrestling Junkie to see what the company is cooking up for the end of the week.

