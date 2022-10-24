New Korean Corn Dog Joint, Krispy Dogz, Opening Phoenix Outpost in January

Krispy Dogz, a Korean corn dog joint that began as a backyard pop-up in Santa Rosa, CA is getting its second life as a brick-and-mortar at 3233 E Chandler Blvd in Phoenix and should be opening January 2023 according to owner Chamroeun Sokly.

The company first announced the plan on its Instagram account back in June , writing “As you all know, we have been MIA for quite a while, but not for no reason. We have been grateful enough to expand our business & currently work on remodeling our building location in Arizona!”

Needless to say, the response on that post is a testament to the loyal fanbase Krispy Dogz has garnered during its short time in business, with plenty of people saying they’ll make the trek.

Meanwhile, in a post dated Aug 15, Krispy Dogz wrote , “Thank you to everyone who has supported our small business from the very beginning of us holding pop up shops in our backyard, however this moment truly feels like the beginning of a greater chapter in our journey.”

