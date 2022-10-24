ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT fans get (relatively) kind fate as FIFA confirms match times for 2023 World Cup

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RF4N_0iktFwLt00

Just days after the draw determined which teams would face each other in the group stage , FIFA has confirmed kickoff times for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Given the massive time zone differences between the United States and the two host countries, the kickoff times certainly could have been worse for U.S. national team supporters.

The USWNT’s first two group-stage games kick off at the relatively friendly time of 9 p.m. ET: the opener against Vietnam on July 21 (which will be July 22 in New Zealand) and the next match against the Netherlands on July 26 (July 27 in New Zealand).

Those games are followed by a less-friendly 3 a.m. ET kickoff time on August 1 for the USWNT’s group-stage finale against the winner of a playoff (Portugal, Thailand or Cameroon).

The USWNT will be favored to come out on top of Group E and if they do, their path to the final will also contain mixed news for fans hoping to watch back home.

Should they win Group E, the U.S. would play their last-16 match at 10 p.m. on August 5 (August 6 in Australia). A win would be followed by a quarterfinal at 9 p.m. ET on August 10 (August 11 in New Zealand), a semifinal at 4 a.m. on August 15, and then a final at 6 a.m. on August 20.

The USWNT will close out 2022 with a pair of friendlies against Germany next month.

USWNT group stage kickoff times (ET)

  1. July 21, 9 p.m. — USWNT vs. Vietnam: Eden Park, Auckland
  2. July 26, 9 p.m. — USWNT vs. Netherlands: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
  3. August 1, 3 a.m. — Playoff winner vs. USWNT: Eden Park, Auckland NZ

Related

2023 Women's World Cup Draw sets up USWNT vs. Netherlands rematch

USWNT loss to Spain marks first consecutive losses in over five years

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘These are basic human rights’: Australia becomes first World Cup country to criticise hosts Qatar

Australia has become the first team competing at next month’s World Cup to release a collective statement from its players criticising host Qatar’s record on human rights.In a three-minute video, members of Australia’s squad read out a statement highlighting Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community, as well as calling for reform as a legacy of the tournament.The players, which included captain and former Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, called for the decriminalization of all same-sex relationships in Qatar as well as “effective remedy” for the “suffering” felt by migrant workers. "These are the...
The Independent

New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Napoli director rules out Ronaldo

Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport), external. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport -...
The Independent

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...
The Independent

When does the World Cup start? Qatar 2022 dates in full

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
The Independent

Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed

Recent events forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios, casting doubt on the future of his season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was surprised by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Rafael Nadal later withdrew from the Laver Cup after playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring. In addition, his future involvement in 2022 was doubtful after the birth of his first son.
FOX Sports

At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo

For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
The Independent

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy