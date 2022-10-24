ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsyuO_0iktF0gM00

YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Monday, Oct. 24, according to SCHP.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Troopers say a Ford Focus was traveling west on S.C. 49, drove off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

No other people were in the car; the driver was pronounced deceased.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum

Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
LANDRUM, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Person found dead in creek near McAlpine Creek Park, police say

The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide

In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy