One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Monday, Oct. 24, according to SCHP.
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.
Troopers say a Ford Focus was traveling west on S.C. 49, drove off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
No other people were in the car; the driver was pronounced deceased.
This incident remains under investigation.

