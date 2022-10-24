One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP

YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Monday, Oct. 24, according to SCHP.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.

Troopers say a Ford Focus was traveling west on S.C. 49, drove off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

No other people were in the car; the driver was pronounced deceased.

This incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.