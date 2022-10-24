Read full article on original website
Hot chicken chain Tumble 22 acquired by group including ex-Texas Roadhouse COO
Two restaurant investment powerhouses and former Texas Roadhouse COO Doug Thompson have teamed up to buy Tumble 22, a five-unit hot chicken concept based in Texas. Bruckman, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. (BRS), Rosser Capital Partners (RCP) and Thompson announced Tuesday that they are acquiring the chain with plans to accelerate its growth. Thompson will be its new CEO. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Chipotle is losing guests to McDonald’s. Will the burrito chain discount to bring them back?
Chipotle Mexican Grill is losing lower-income diners and McDonald’s is gaining them, both companies said this week. Will the burrito brand turn to discounting to bring them back?. Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on Yahoo Finance this week that this is an internal conversation...
For McDonald’s McRib, mystery is part of the marketing equation
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski gave an, uh, interesting response on Thursday when asked whether this truly would be the McRib’s “farewell tour.”. “The McRib is the GOAT of sandwiches on our menu,” he said. “And so like the GOATs Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and others, you’re never sure if they’re fully retired or not.”
Sweetgreen opens first digital-only pickup location
The first digital-only pickup location for Sweetgreen opened in the Washington, D.C. area on Wednesday. The 2,190-square-foot space has no dine-in seating, and no customer-facing makeline. It is dedicated to orders through the app or online for pickup. There is shelving for “frictionless grab-and-go” convenience, and a team member is...
