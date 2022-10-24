Two restaurant investment powerhouses and former Texas Roadhouse COO Doug Thompson have teamed up to buy Tumble 22, a five-unit hot chicken concept based in Texas. Bruckman, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. (BRS), Rosser Capital Partners (RCP) and Thompson announced Tuesday that they are acquiring the chain with plans to accelerate its growth. Thompson will be its new CEO. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

2 DAYS AGO