Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo

Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home

Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town

Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Check Out Some of These “That’s So Amarillo” Halloween Costumes

Halloween is the perfect time to be someone other than yourself. It's a time to get creative and funny. If you just happen to be going to a theme party this year, and that theme happens to be Amarillo, we have some really great costume ideas. I mean Amarillo has made a pretty big mark this year with some interesting happenings. So take a look at these and see if you can pull any of these off.
Are they Turning Tri’s Market Into a Convenience Store?

Tri's Market was a huge Asian Market in Amarillo that offered international groceries. The original and main location was located near Northeast 24th and Grand, and they built a brand new store at 4021 S. Washington. The store and the market had a great selection of meats, seafood, beer, and international brands if you needed them to make a delicious Asian meal.
Lack of Lighting in Amarillo’s Thompson Park Makes it Dangerous

Amarillo has some really great parks. They are perfect places to go and hang out with your family. Unless you happen to be there at night. My co-worker had the opportunity to take her son to Boo at the Zoo and by the time they got done, it was obviously dark. Since this is a popular event, the parking lot close to the Amarillo Zoo was full. This meant that arriving guests had to find parking in the surrounding smaller lots scattered around the park.
