Madison County, MS

Neshoba Democrat

Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape

A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
UNION, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Three indicted by Warren County Grand Jury for domestic violence

A Warren County Grand Jury has indicted three for domestic violence. Indicted are Albert Thomas, 62, Ray Jordan, 41, and Bernard Hodge, 30. Albert Thomas is accused of feloniously committing an act of domestic violence against his girlfriend, on or about Aug. 15, by “pulling her off the porch, causing injury to her shoulder.” According to court documents, Thomas has two or more previous convictions of domestic violence within 5 years prior to this incident and will be charged with Domestic Violence – 3rd Offense.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Madison man convicted of using bat to attack father-in-law

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Madison County jury this week convicted a 33-year-old man of aggravated assault. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 24, 2021, domestic incident involving John Garran Saxton and his in-laws. Saxton was accused of slapping his mother-in-law and then pulling a gun on his 62-year-old father-in-law before hitting him in the head with a baseball bat.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
CANTON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child

A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD makes arrest in shooting on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused in a Jackson shooting appeared before a judge Thursday. Jackson police arrested Gary Dewane Womack, 25, shortly after the shooting at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday near the Laxmi convenience store on University Boulevard. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Derrick Fields was taken to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 injured in separate Jackson shootings on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Hearn […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Gun Conviction Sends Philly Man to Prison

A Philadelphia, Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
NEWTON, MS
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Crash Involving Loaded School Bus in Leake

On Thursday, October 27th at approximately 3:25 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Red Dog Rd. near Hwy 25 involving a car and a school bus loaded with children. Reportedly, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the...
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
JACKSON, MS

