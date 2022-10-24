Read full article on original website
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
vicksburgnews.com
Three indicted by Warren County Grand Jury for domestic violence
A Warren County Grand Jury has indicted three for domestic violence. Indicted are Albert Thomas, 62, Ray Jordan, 41, and Bernard Hodge, 30. Albert Thomas is accused of feloniously committing an act of domestic violence against his girlfriend, on or about Aug. 15, by “pulling her off the porch, causing injury to her shoulder.” According to court documents, Thomas has two or more previous convictions of domestic violence within 5 years prior to this incident and will be charged with Domestic Violence – 3rd Offense.
WAPT
Madison man convicted of using bat to attack father-in-law
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Madison County jury this week convicted a 33-year-old man of aggravated assault. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 24, 2021, domestic incident involving John Garran Saxton and his in-laws. Saxton was accused of slapping his mother-in-law and then pulling a gun on his 62-year-old father-in-law before hitting him in the head with a baseball bat.
Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child
A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
WAPT
JPD makes arrest in shooting on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused in a Jackson shooting appeared before a judge Thursday. Jackson police arrested Gary Dewane Womack, 25, shortly after the shooting at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday near the Laxmi convenience store on University Boulevard. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Derrick Fields was taken to...
WLBT
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pretending to be a cop threatened a teen girl at a Baskin-Robbins location in Flowood, resulting in several of her fellow co-workers hiding in the freezer as she called for help. According to one of the employees, who spoke with WLBT, a man who...
2 injured in separate Jackson shootings on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Hearn […]
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
kicks96news.com
Gun Conviction Sends Philly Man to Prison
A Philadelphia, Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in 2020 shooting death of Andrew Prudhomme
A Vicksburg man has been indicted for murder in the June 2020 death of another man at a house on Alfred Drive. The indictment handed down by the October term of the Warren County grand jury accused Bennard Craft, 25, 104 Alfred Drive, of killing Andrew Prudhomme, 26. According to Vicksburg police reports, Prudhomme was shot multiple times.
WLBT
Hinds Co. juvenile justice center no longer under federal court order, officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a decade after it was put in place, a federal court order governing Hinds County’s juvenile justice center is being lifted. On October 13, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel P. Jordan agreed to terminate the consent decree governing the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center without prejudice.
Jackson approves pay raises for police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
WTOK-TV
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
wvtm13.com
Pamela Morrow lost two of her sons: Now she's helping others in mourning by offering them a Hunky Cross
It’s a sunny and cool Thursday in Edinburg, Mississippi. Pamela Morrow lifts her battery-operated chainsaw and goes to work. Pamela’s yard is suddenly filled with memories and tears. Her heart heavy, Pamela is building another Hunky Cross. It was Aug. 23, 2013, when Pamela Morrow heard the news.
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
breezynews.com
WANTED: Kevin Dueitt – Contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Dueitt of West is wanted by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence protection order. If you see Kevin Dueitt or know his whereabouts, contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.
kicks96news.com
Crash Involving Loaded School Bus in Leake
On Thursday, October 27th at approximately 3:25 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Red Dog Rd. near Hwy 25 involving a car and a school bus loaded with children. Reportedly, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the...
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
