Estherville, IA (KICD)– Proceedings have begun in the trial of one of two men accused of killing another man in Estherville last Fall. It took a large part of the day, but the final set of jurors in the case against CeJay Van Der Wilt were selected from a pool of more one hundred potential decision makers which gave just enough time for both sides to present opening statements on day one.

ESTHERVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO