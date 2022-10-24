Read full article on original website
Opening Statements Presented After Jurors Selected in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Proceedings have begun in the trial of one of two men accused of killing another man in Estherville last Fall. It took a large part of the day, but the final set of jurors in the case against CeJay Van Der Wilt were selected from a pool of more one hundred potential decision makers which gave just enough time for both sides to present opening statements on day one.
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars on drug charges after being identified as a wanted person by police early Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department tells us an officer reportedly say 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong at a local laundromat around 3:30 knowing he was wanted in Franklin County for driving while barred.
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
RIDES Returning Normal Service To Storm Lake Following Pandemic Distruption
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Regional Transit provider RIDES is getting back to normal after the pandemic disruption. CEO Cindy Voss announces five-day-a-week service returns to Storm Lake Monday. Voss also says RIDES’ new bus barn – and its largest – has been completed in Spirit Lake. There will be a...
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
Sheldon man charged for harassing woman
ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Drought Continues To Worsen In Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the early predictions of worsening drought for the local area are going to come true according to information in the latest USDA Drought Monitor. The biggest change in Northwest Iowa is the growth of the D2 Severe Drought to now include Dickinson County in...
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Busy Friday for Jackson County Authorities
Jackson County, MN (KICD) — Friday was an especially busy day for emergency personnel in Jackson County, Minnesota. At around 7 am a black, Chevy Trailblazer was reported stolen from 4th Street in Jackson. Around 4:30 that afternoon they found an abandoned Toyota Sequoia a few blocks away that had been reported stolen out of Fairmont. They also received two calls with individuals saying someone had rummaged through their parked vehicles.
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
Storm Lake Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake teen was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison for stealing a vehicle. 17-year-old Andrew Romero entered a guilty plea earlier this month for 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Day Two of Van Der Wilt Trial Brings Acquaintances to the Stand
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first day of testimony in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt for 1st Degree Murder closed with several acquaintances of Van der Wilt and victim David McDowell detailing the relationship between the two. The witnesses present the night of the murder, Brooklyn James, Madison Valen, Skyler Tindall and Brandon Clabaugh all detailed an altercation between them that was caught on video.
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
Spencer School Board Approves Auditorium Naming Proposal
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The auditorium at Spencer High School will be getting some new signage after the School Board gave its approval to name the facility after a long-time drama director. The process started several months ago with the Fine Arts Boosters collecting letters and testimonials in favor of...
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
