‘Robbing spree’ led to murder outside wedding at country club, prosecutors say

ATLANTA — EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of the story stated the shooting victim identified Myrick in a lineup. Prosecutors now say it was a relative of Broder who identified Myrick.

A jury heard from a man who was in the car with the teen accused of killing a father and restaurant manager as he left a wedding. Christian Broder, his family and friends were waiting on an Uber when he was shot in 2018.

The witness who says he was in the car with 17-year-old Jayden Myrick says he heard a shot, then his friend came back to the car with purses and wallets.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in court when Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Sperry asked everyone in the courtroom to stand up and take off their masks.

He then asked the witness, “Do you see Jayden Myrick in the courtroom today?”

The witness, whose face could not been shown or voice recorded, pointed at Myrick at the defense table. He said he was the person he was with back in July 2018 when Broder was robbed and shot outside the Capital City Country Club at Brookhaven in northeast Atlanta.

Sperry continued to question the witness, who says he was 15 years old at the time. The witness said there were four people in the car. Testimony indicated the car was stolen during a carjacking in Forest Park.

“Who got out of the car?” Sperry inquired.

The witness told the jury Myrick was the only one to get out of the car after the driver pointed out Broder and the group that late night. He said Myrick got out of the car and robbed the group.

Retired Atlanta Police Department Homicide detective Brett Zimbrick testified another teen in the car that night told him one of the victims tried to negotiate with Myrick.

“At which time there was a shot that was fired. Jayden Myrick got back into the car and they left the area,” Zimbrick testified that witness told him.

It was Broder who was shot.

The witness testified they drove around smoking then went to a Walmart in Morrow. Video surveillance captured the four walking into the store. Zimbrick says it also shows Myrick buying chips and soda.

The witness who we were not allowed to show says he was given $20 from the robbery. Zimbrick said another witness in the car that night told him how much he got.

“He did indicate that he did receive a $20 from Jayden Myrick,” Zimbrick said.

Myrick has entered a not guilty plea. His attorney questioned the witness’ motive for testifying since he faces charges as well. He suggested he was testifying to get a lighter sentence.

The witness says he testified because someone innocent lost their life and that he was young and dumb at the time.

Testimony resumes Tuesday as the prosecution is close to wrapping us its case. Once the prosecution wraps up, the defense will get its turn.

Myrick is also named in the 2022 RICO indictment that involves him, rapper Young Thug and 26 others.

According to the indictment, Myrick is accused of host of charges, including attempted murder. Prosecutors accuse Myrick of stabbing and attempting to kill rapper YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett while in the Fulton County Jail in Feb. 2022.

