Surfside Beach, SC

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday.

The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target.

The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring more of Walk-On’s unique taste of Louisiana to Myrtle Beach,” Franchisee Jason Sadowski said in the release. “Nothing compares to our mouthwatering cuisine served in our exciting gameday atmosphere. It’s the perfect place to catch a game before heading to the beach.”

The location is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The location is the area’s second. There is a location in Carolina Forest.

Walk-On’s is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was founded in 2003 by former walk-on LSU basketball player Brandon Landry, according to the release.

WBTW News13

