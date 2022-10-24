Read full article on original website
Boil water advisory issued for portions of McCormick County near Highway 81 and Highway 7
Residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of both Highway 81 and Highway 7 in McCormick County are under a boil water advisory.
wfxg.com
Meteorologist Alex Carter joins FOX54 team
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Alex Carter joins WFXG Fox 54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM. Alex is a North Alabama native who received his education from the...
WRDW-TV
How to catch a bus to Augusta early voting locations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting is underway in Richmond County, and Augusta Transit is offering service to several polling locations. Municipal building - 535 Telfair St. Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta (no service on Sundays) Monday through Friday, Oct. 24-28: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29: 9...
Amazon Sortation Center prepares for a busy holiday season
Amazon’s local Sortation Center is getting ready for the holiday season, and with that, we are taking a look at what it takes to get your package to you.
WRDW-TV
Experts urge flu shots as virus surges across Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s a spike in flu cases across the two-state region, and health experts are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine. Georgia and South Carolina are both among five states plus the District of Columbia that are seeing what experts consider a “high” level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WRDW-TV
Thief strikes Salvation Army in Augusta just ahead of fall festival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thief struck the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, taking some key items the organization needed for this weekend’s fall festival. In a break-in, the thief took two golf carts and a generator, the center reported Tuesday morning. The generator was still in the box...
WRDW-TV
Suspicious package shuts down New Ellenton roadway for a time
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whiskey Road was closed for a time near New Ellenton Middle School on Thursday afternoon. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area to investigate a suspicious package by the side of the roadway,. Additional resources were called in to assist. The...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County venue to host Creature Double Feature
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Performing Arts Center is holding a Creature Double Feature event on Saturday. The event will consist of two horror movies: 1970′s “House of Dark Shadows,” rated PG, and the 1968 original “Night of the Living Dead,” rated R. There will be a Wacky Wayne’s fireworks intermission between the showing.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Regional Airport announces art installation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Augusta Regional Airport announces its art installation from one artist, for the traveling public. The airport has established an art program, The Augusta Airport Public Art, to highlight the strong art community of the Central Savannah River Area. According to the airport, their art committee selected...
WRDW-TV
Traffic at standstill on I-20 eastbound
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 20 between exit 190 and exit 194. It is unknown at this time what the cause of traffic is, but a witness says two 18-wheelers appear to be on the side of the road. News 12 is working to...
WRDW-TV
Bell Auditorium to close for 10 months during renovations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bell Auditorium will close for about a year during renovations. Brad Usry with the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority said the decision was made during the design process for renovations in consulting with architects and engineers. During reviews with the local contractors and discussions with the...
WRDW-TV
8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
WRDW-TV
1 person wanted for questioning in fatal shooting at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown Black male is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road. The shooting claimed the life of Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta. The person wanted for questioning regarding the shooting at...
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank offers a look at renovated facility
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank has been renovating on its facility, and we’re getting a look inside. CEO and President of Golden Harvest Amy Breitmann says this project will allow them to invite more volunteers and help more people. “This is not our mission; this is...
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies fight rising tide of shootings, slayings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to track violent crime numbers in Augusta after a recent shooting victim was sent to the hospital. We’ve checked the number of reported aggravated assaults in 2022 and how it measures up to other cities similar in size. Shootings like these are...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane. On scene, deputies located Allester Williams,...
WRDW-TV
A look inside one of Georgia’s oldest public libraries
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington is home to one of the oldest public libraries in Georgia. It was built in 1888 and opened a year later in 1889. The library has previously been named one of the most beautiful in the state of Georgia. “This one has a special place...
