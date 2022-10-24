Read full article on original website
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Landmark approvals for first NJ recreational marijuana businesses
TRENTON – New Jersey’s legal-marijuana regulators approved operating license applications for 15 recreational cannabis businesses Thursday, a milestone first in the state’s efforts to expand the new industry. Since sales of marijuana for recreational use by adults began in April, it has been available only through existing...
NJ proposal to ban subscriptions for features already built into cars
TRENTON – Legislation awaiting a hearing in the state Assembly would ban car manufacturers and dealers from offering in-car subscriptions for features already built into the vehicle. The bill – A4519 – would not apply to any third-party service providers of features such as SiriusXM satellite radio or in-car...
New study — NJ is the 6th best state to own an electric vehicle
In November, the country saw the passage of a revolutionary infrastructure law that put a $7.5 billion investment into electric vehicle chargers. This law will support a national network of chargers all over the country. Boy, they really want you to switch over to electric!. With the push for electric...
Another toll hike coming in January on 2 major NJ roads
TRENTON – Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase by 3% again in January, under the budget adopted Tuesday by the agency that manages the toll roads. When the Turnpike Authority approved big toll increases in 2020 of 36% on the Turnpike and 27%...
Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ
The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions. Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.
Toxic cleaner sold in NJ, Do not use
The makers of Pine-Sol cleaning solutions are recalling millions of bottles because they could be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria. Products made at the Clorox plant in Forest Park, Georgia, could be contaminated with the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is commonly found in soil and water. In those who...
PNC Bank customers warned of fraudulent withdrawals across New Jersey
Police have alerted the public about a string of fraud involving customers of PNC Bank. In South Brunswick alone, five residents have reported large cash withdrawals from their accounts made from ATM machines at PNC Bank branches around the state, according to police. The victims each noticed a withdrawal of...
NJ Shore’s go-to restaurants and what to order when you get there
One of the best things about going down the shore along with the beach, boardwalk and nightlife are the great restaurants. I don't know about you but when I'm driving to Sea Isle City, my mouth is watering for a few slices of Manco and Manco pizza in Ocean City.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Sandy stories — NJ colleges form oral history of superstorm
When the storm passed 10 years ago, New Jersey residents knew Sandy would be unforgettable. Some New Jersey colleges just wanted to make sure they'd have stories on record for good. "Oral histories are really a lasting resource and an incredibly unique window into moments in time," said Melissa Ziobro,...
NJ man makes it to the finals of the U.S. Mullet Championship
A man from New Jersey, Eric Kormann, made it to the final 25 in the prestigious USA Mullet Championships. The well-known “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle has never totally gone away, and, according to the US Mullet Championship’s webpage, the hairdo has an impressive lineage:
New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey. A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games. Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
Mount Tammany area is a perfect fall weekend trip in NJ
I discovered one of the most beautiful mountains in the country by getting lost on my way home from the Poconos. And I can’t wait to go back. I’ve read so much about Mount Tammany over the years, and I’ve always wanted to plan a visit. So...
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NJ weather: Is it really going to rain on Halloween?
There is only one rain chance in the forecast. And unfortunately, it falls on Halloween Monday. Spotty showers are expected. But trick-or-treaters need not quake in fear or cry in terror, as things are trending happier and drier. Keep reading for more. Meanwhile, the last weekend of October is shaping...
Most NJ residents say climate change is real and support taking action
With the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy coming up tomorrow, and more than a year out from Hurricane Ida, a new poll finds the vast majority of New Jerseyans believe the Earth’s climate is changing and they’re concerned about how it will impact their lives. According to Ashley...
Seriously? THIS is supposed to be the top-rated pizza chain in NJ
Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane
Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
