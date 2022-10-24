ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

iona.edu

Iona University Announces $5 Million Gift and Naming of the Kelly Center for Health Sciences

Flagship Building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences Set to Open January 2023. NEW ROCHELLE AND BRONXVILLE, N.Y. – Iona University is proud to announce that the flagship building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will be named the Kelly Center for Health Sciences in honor of benefactors Alfred F. Kelly Jr. ’80, ’81MBA, ’19H, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, and Peggy Kelly ’81, ’84MBA.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
iona.edu

Iona University Student Leah Figueroa ‘23 Travels to Portugal for European Innovation Academy, Explores Immersive Startup Experience

Leah Figueroa ’23, a marketing and entrepreneurship major from Mount Kisco, N.Y., spent a month in Porto, Portugal, expanding her experience, knowledge and skills at the European Innovation Academy (EIA). The EIA allows students to create a business using their own ideas, build a team of their choice and take full responsibility over the success of the idea they presented. In addition to unforgettable memories, invaluable experiences and meaningful connections, Leah returned from her trip with a new perspective and fresh enthusiasm for her future career.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
Robb Report

Inside the VIP Dental Spa That Fixes the Smiles of Royalty and Heads of State

One of NYC’s most prestigious and luxurious dentistry clinics just one-upped itself, literally. Apa Aesthetic New York opened its VIP “Apa on Six” office this fall, a single story above its fifth-floor flagship space at 30 East 76th St. in the city’s tony Upper East Side neighborhood. This 3,000-square-foot VIP space, designed by Kenneth Park Architects, offers concierge service to the studio’s “most discreet smile makeovers,” alongside Apa Aesthetic’s signature luxe amenities. These include Brunello Cucinelli cashmere blankets, Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare, smart TVs, Lord Jones CBD confections, Beats noise-canceling headphones, and Apa’s own Apa Beauty oral care cosmetics. Guests are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Woodlawn Station: Man, 42, Robbed aboard Northbound Number 4 Subway

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photo who is sought in connection to a robbery that took place aboard the number 4 northbound subway approaching Woodlawn station in The Bronx. Police said that on Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4.50 a.m.,...
BRONX, NY
buckscountyherald.com

Elmwood Park Zoo receives $30 million gift for animal hospital

Elmwood Park Zoo announced that a donor has given a landmark $30 million gift to fund the construction of a new animal hospital and welcome center. The gift both honors the zoo’s upcoming 100th anniversary in 2024, and supports the zoo’s ambitious $150 million master plan, which features a series of projects that will renovate and expand the zoo over several years.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
travelnoire.com

Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud

The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
BROOKLYN, NY

