Kim Kardashian & Ivanka Trump Enjoy 3-Hour Dinner In Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump were spotted spending some quality time together over the weekend. On Sunday, October 23, the SKIMS mogul and fashion maven were seen grabbing dinner together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the pair reportedly chatted for roughly three hours.

The blonde beauties kept it chic and casual during their night out. While Trump sported a tan trench coat and black strappy heels, Kardashian opted for one of her signature monochrome looks, pairing a black leather jacket with a matching floor-length dress and boots.

Despite their seemingly odd couple pairing, this isn’t the only time Kardashian and Trump have socialized together.

Described as “friends” by the New York Times, Kardashian and the former First daughter hung out amid the shapewear icon’s various trips to the White House during former President Donald Trump's administration. Prior to the Trump family’s time in the Oval Office, the pair reportedly bonded over their new-mom status while attending the Met Gala back in 2014.

Their recent Los Angeles outing comes as Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West continues to make headlines for repeatedly espousing anti-Semitic comments and conspiracies, sentiments that both Kardashian and several of her famous siblings recently denounced on social media.

While sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all shared a viral Instagram post reiterating their support for the Jewish community amid West’s offensive remarks, Kardashian offered a more personalized message of solidarity amid the backlash to her estranged partner.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote in an Instagram Story shared with her more than 332 million followers on Monday, October 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Page Six reported on Kardashian and Trump’s Beverly Hills catch-up.

