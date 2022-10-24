ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Bears vs. Patriots prediction: Stitches is rolling with New England

By Stitches
New York Post
 3 days ago

Start spreadin’ the blues. New York is a city that never sweeps, but the brooms were out at Yankee Stadium. The hated Astros, long a thorn in the Yanks’ side, won, 6-5. Vacation time for the Stankees. Break time for Stitches. World Series starts Friday. Quick pick for Monday: Patriots (-8) over the Bears.

Say it with me. The Phillies are National League champions! Say it with me. The Phillies are going to the World Series! Bryce Harper’s eighth inning, two-run home run sending the phanatics in Philly into a phrenzy and sending the Padres back to San Diego. Final: 4-3. Rhys Hoskins homered, giving the Phillies an early 2-0 advantage, but the Padres took the lead in the seventh inning courtesy of three wild pitches from Seranthony Dominguez. If not for Harper’s heroics, Dominguez would have lost his title and would have been reduced to just Anthony. Sir Stitches wins! Up +1,675 mannytrillos.

