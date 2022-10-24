Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Growth, Kentucky Game as Vols Enter Kentucky Week
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon to kickoff Kentucky week.
Heupel's entire press conference can be watched above.
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon to kickoff Kentucky week.
Heupel's entire press conference can be watched above.
VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athleticshttps://www.si.com/college/tennessee
Comments / 0