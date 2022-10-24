ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'We Have To Put On A Show': Jalen Green Excited For Rockets Filipino Heritage Night

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46k581_0iktCdeH00

As the Houston Rockets host Filipino Heritage Night for the second consecutive year, Jalen Green is looking forward to putting on a show against Jazz's guard Jordan Clarkson Monday night.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will host Filipino Heritage Night Monday, amid the (0-3) Houston Rockets' western conference home match against the 3-0 Utah Jazz.

The game will mark the second consecutive season that a pair of Filipino descent players will share an NBA court together — in Rockets' second-year prospect Jalen Green and Jazz's guard Jordan Clarkson.

"It feels good," Green said. "To have all of the Filipinos come out tonight to support me and J.C. [Jordan Clarkson], we have to put on a show."

He recently traveled to the Philippines in August due to his JG4 Manila Tour with Adidas. It was the first time Green traveled to the country since reaching the NBA.

Green was last in the Philippines in 2018 when he took part in the NBTC tournament. He became a local favorite with a growing fan base since.

Green said he experienced the same love from fans during his latest visit. But now, the Rockets' sophomore sensation has a mural in his family's hometown of Ilocos Sur.

"I know a lot of people out there show their love and support for me," Green said. "Coming out here and doing this for them means the world."

Among the reasons Green was most excited about traveling to the Philippines was to experience the culture. He immersed himself in local cuisine to take full advantage of the experience.

Green said he tried a variety of different foods during his visit. His favorite was chicken balls.

Fans in attendance will receive a special-edition Rockets jersey inspired by the flag of the Philippines. The jersey will feature a blue base trimmed in yellow, white and red. The golden-yellow sun and three stars from the flag appear on the front of the jersey with the Rockets' logo placed in the center.

