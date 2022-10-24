ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Salt Celebrates Tenth Birthday, Looks to Expand

By Neil Cooney
 3 days ago
Founded in 2012, Honey Salt has been offering Summerlin its seasonal menus of dishes made with locally and regionally sourced ingredients for ten years this month. And according to recent coverage in the Las Vegas Review-Journal , an expansion is on the way.

Behind Honey Salt are Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla , a culinary-powerhouse couple with food projects all over the world. Blau & Associates operates Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Venetian , handles food and beverage at the Conrad Hotel in Nashville , owns another Honey Salt in Vancouver , and has a growing list of further projects. According to the Review-Journal coverage, a steakhouse in Dallas is on its way, and the company is also consulting on several projects in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates .

In the middle of all of that, Blau & Associates is finally looking to expand Honey Salt to another location here in Las Vegas.

Honey Salt’s dinner menu currently features shared dishes like the Summerlin Crudite ( Garden vegetables, shishito peppers, sumac, chickpea hummus, California olive oil, papadum ) and Blue Crab Fondue; starters like Tuscan Bean Soup and Burrata & Mission Figs ( shaved Bartlette pears, pomegranate, young arugula, sunflower seed brittle, minus 8 vinegar ); and plates like Shrimp Scampi Linguine, Braised Beef Short Rib, and Farmhouse Meatloaf ( bacon wrapped, caramelized onions, tomato jam, broccolini, mashed potatoes ).

What Now reached out to Elizabeth Blau on Monday to ask about the expansion and possible locations for the restaurant. Blau declined to comment at this time.



