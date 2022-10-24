Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' 'Unhappy' News
With the trade deadline set for next Tuesday, it sounds like the Cleveland Browns could field calls on several players. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are "low-key unhappy" with several players this season. Running back Kareem Hunt is one name that could draw interest from the rest of the league.
Seahawks players call for end of turf fields in the NFL. They aren’t the only ones
The same field on which Odell Beckham Jr.’s career ended, at least for now, during a Super Bowl is also where DK Metcalf’s season went on hold. It’s where J.C. Jackson’s season ended. It’s where Mike Williams’ cleat stuck in the ground, causing him to miss...
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
No Downplaying Armstead’s Importance
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has an argument as the team’s most important player. Although he doesn’t lead the NFL in a major category like Tyreek Hill does (receiving yards), Armstead’s impact can be felt throughout the team. “I mean, Terron brings an impact to the...
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Week 8 Ravens — Buccaneers Matchup
Both Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman are available to play Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players entered the game listed as questionable with Andrews dealing with a knee injury and Bateman hampered by a sore foot. On the season, Bateman is third...
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
Tua Off Dolphins Injury Report; Two New Players On
There were a whole lot of changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, most of them for the better. Not that there ever was major reason for concern, but perhaps the most noteworthy development involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting removed from the injury report after being listed Wednesday with a hand injury (though he was a full participant).
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger, Stephon Gilmore X-Factors vs. Commanders
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final preview of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8. The Colts' run game may unfurl on Sunday against the Commanders, which in part makes new quarterback Sam Ehlinger...
Jets Want Payback After Patriots Ran Up Score in Blowout Last Year: ‘It Didn’t Sit Well’
The Jets went to Denver last week withrevenge on their minds. New York had been held scoreless in back-to-back games on the road against the Broncos, a feeling that resonated with the players that were part of a disastrous 26-0 loss in Denver a year ago. This team is carrying...
Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens
Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Bruce Bochy Had Eye on Former Giants Coach
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy reached out to at least one of his former San Francisco Giants coaches about a role with the team. That coach, Ron Wotus, confirmed that during a conversation with KBNR Tonight in San Francisco. He also confirmed that he wasn’t interested. “I talked to...
