ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Construction for temporary Grand Island Casino approved

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Construction on the temporary Grand Island Casino is ready to begin in the concourse area of Fonner Park. According to a news release Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility to house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Railside Plaza Project continues to progress

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Downtown Grand Island will have a different look and feel to it soon. The Railside Project to expand the plaza is officially underway. The project has been two years in the making and finally received approval this spring. Crews with Vlcek Gardens have been hard...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation. Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022. As part...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg plays Kearney Catholic for the Sub-District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It was a packed house to watch the Gothenburg Swedes take on Kearney Catholic Starz in the C1-11 Sub-District championship. This is a matchup between the number one and two seeds in the sub-district. In the first set, the Starz were out as Londyn Carnes came...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy