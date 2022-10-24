Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Construction for temporary Grand Island Casino approved
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Construction on the temporary Grand Island Casino is ready to begin in the concourse area of Fonner Park. According to a news release Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility to house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
KSNB Local4
Railside Plaza Project continues to progress
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Downtown Grand Island will have a different look and feel to it soon. The Railside Project to expand the plaza is officially underway. The project has been two years in the making and finally received approval this spring. Crews with Vlcek Gardens have been hard...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
knopnews2.com
Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation. Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022. As part...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
KSNB Local4
Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg plays Kearney Catholic for the Sub-District Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It was a packed house to watch the Gothenburg Swedes take on Kearney Catholic Starz in the C1-11 Sub-District championship. This is a matchup between the number one and two seeds in the sub-district. In the first set, the Starz were out as Londyn Carnes came...
KSNB Local4
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
foxnebraska.com
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
knopnews2.com
Extradition hearing set in Hall County Court for 17-year-old Texas homicide suspect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — A Texas teen will appear in Hall County Court on Friday on a felony fugitive from justice charge. The preliminary hearing regarding extradition is set for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. He was arrested after the body of his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, was found in...
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Bridge Under Construction Collapses
One person has died and at least three others were injured after they were trapped in the debris of a bridge collapse.
