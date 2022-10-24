ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FloridaDaily

Florida Republicans Set to Win State Cabinet Races, Poll Shows

The Florida Chamber of Commerce released a poll of likely voters on Wednesday, showing Republican candidates in good position to win state Cabinet races. Running for a second term, state Attorney General Ashley Moody takes 51 percent of those surveyed. Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who win the Democratic primary, gets 36 percent.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
L. Cane

Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida

Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
CBS Miami

Early and mail-by-voting for Florida exceed 1.4M so far

MIAMI -- With early voting sites opening Monday in many counties, slightly more than 1.4 million people had voted by mail or in person as of Tuesday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website. Data posted on the site showed that 1,292,689 people had voted by mail, while 108,383 had cast ballots at early voting sites. Democrats held an advantage in mail-in voting, while Republicans cast more in-person ballots. In all, 580,518 registered Democrats and 549,812 registered Republicans had voted by mail or at early voting sites.Meanwhile, 250,783 unaffiliated voters and 19,959 third-party voters had cast ballots. Early voting sites are required to be open statewide from Saturday through Nov. 5.But counties were allowed to open them as early as Monday. In addition to 37 counties that opened sites Monday, others will gradually open them during the week.  
Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
CBS Miami

Parties show differences in Florida on mail, early voting

TALLAHASSEE - With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, nearly 1.67 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning. According to the state's Division of Elections website, 1,440,978 people had voted by mail, while 224,829 had cast ballots at early voting sites. Counties were able to start offering in-person early voting on Monday, with all counties required to offer it on Saturday. The data showed significant differences between Democrats and Republicans in voting by mail and early voting. Registered Democrats had cast 613,279 mail-in ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 545,313. But Republicans had cast 117,106 ballots at early voting sites, while Democrats had cast 71,118. Unaffiliated voters had cast a total of 295,617 mail-in and early voting ballots, while third-party voters had cast 23,374.
