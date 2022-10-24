Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
fox35orlando.com
Florida home insurance premiums skyrocketing due to Hurricane Ian, inflation, lawsuits
OVIEDO, Fla. - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many have expected home insurance rates to rise. Some experts project up to a 40% increase in premiums. For one Oviedo man, the increase was almost triple that. "It’s unsustainable to live in Florida anymore," said Richard Kurpiers. Richard Kurpiers...
Ron DeSantis Easily Besting Charlie Crist in New Florida Chamber Poll
The Florida Chamber of Commerce released a poll on Wednesday showing Gov. Ron DeSantis with a “commanding” lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist. DeSantis is increasingly getting attention as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024. In August, Crist won the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis. DeSantis takes...
3 big money-winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but three people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that three people matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
Florida Republicans Set to Win State Cabinet Races, Poll Shows
The Florida Chamber of Commerce released a poll of likely voters on Wednesday, showing Republican candidates in good position to win state Cabinet races. Running for a second term, state Attorney General Ashley Moody takes 51 percent of those surveyed. Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who win the Democratic primary, gets 36 percent.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Florida turns from purple to red, as more and more republicans register to vote
Experts say Florida is no longer a battleground state as more registered Republican voters move to the state.
Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida
Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
Early and mail-by-voting for Florida exceed 1.4M so far
MIAMI -- With early voting sites opening Monday in many counties, slightly more than 1.4 million people had voted by mail or in person as of Tuesday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website. Data posted on the site showed that 1,292,689 people had voted by mail, while 108,383 had cast ballots at early voting sites. Democrats held an advantage in mail-in voting, while Republicans cast more in-person ballots. In all, 580,518 registered Democrats and 549,812 registered Republicans had voted by mail or at early voting sites.Meanwhile, 250,783 unaffiliated voters and 19,959 third-party voters had cast ballots. Early voting sites are required to be open statewide from Saturday through Nov. 5.But counties were allowed to open them as early as Monday. In addition to 37 counties that opened sites Monday, others will gradually open them during the week.
Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board on Florida Governor's race: Forward with Charlie Crist
Political debates seldom settle matters of logic, as they pretend. The televised spectacles unfold more like coliseum sport, with some of us rooting for the incumbent lion and some, the gladiator. Monday's confrontation between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former governor and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was no different. So much...
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
wlrn.org
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts...
Click10.com
South Florida commissioner convicted of lying to get into ICE detention center to see lover
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Clare Strout has been convicted of lying to get into the Krome Service Processing Center in order to see her lover who was being held there, prosecutors announced Thursday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
Parties show differences in Florida on mail, early voting
TALLAHASSEE - With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, nearly 1.67 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning. According to the state's Division of Elections website, 1,440,978 people had voted by mail, while 224,829 had cast ballots at early voting sites. Counties were able to start offering in-person early voting on Monday, with all counties required to offer it on Saturday. The data showed significant differences between Democrats and Republicans in voting by mail and early voting. Registered Democrats had cast 613,279 mail-in ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 545,313. But Republicans had cast 117,106 ballots at early voting sites, while Democrats had cast 71,118. Unaffiliated voters had cast a total of 295,617 mail-in and early voting ballots, while third-party voters had cast 23,374.
