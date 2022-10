Michigan always seems to get Michigan State's best shot. In 2020, the Wolverines were favored by three touchdowns and lost. Yes, that was the weird COVID year, but it was the weird COVID year for MSU as well. Last year, Michigan was again favored, even though the Spartans were undefeated and hosting the maize and blue in East Lansing. Michigan had the lead late, but let it slip away. Now, the Wolverines are once again favored, by a lot. Only this year, no one is giving Michigan State much of a chance at all. Is that dangerous?

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO