Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in deadly golf crash in Southwest Miami-Dade faces judge
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was driving under the...
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
NBC Miami
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in
Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
NBC Miami
Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
WSVN-TV
Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit in North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a person they suspect is connected to a robbery after a highway chase. On Wednesday, police followed a man who was riding a red scooter. The man went from Interstate 95 northbound at the Golden Glades, westbound on the Palmetto, eastbound on the Palmetto access road and then northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.
Man arrested for 2021 theft of truck containing $250K in electronics inside
A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near the Miami International Airport last year.
cbs12.com
South Florida firefighter, girlfriend hurt in I-95 tanker truck fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida firefighter is among those recovering from burns from the tanker truck crash on I-95 this week. According to WSVN, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend, Sue Hninyi, were about to go on a cruise for vacation. They were taking an Uber when the crash happened.
NBC Miami
Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report
Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
Click10.com
Teen trio robs deaf student at knifepoint as he waits for school bus, Miami police say
MIAMI – A 17-year-old accused of robbing a deaf student at knifepoint as he waited for a school bus appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court Wednesday. According to a Miami police arrest report, Carlos Prado was among a group of teenagers who robbed the victim on Sept. 30. The...
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
NBC Miami
3rd Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Shooting Victim in Face in Coral Springs
A third man has been charged for an armed robbery where the victim was shot in the face in a Coral Springs barber shop. Renaldo Jean, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the robbery and shooting that happened about 11:35 p.m. July 13 in the High Def Barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road, police said.
Click10.com
Hialeah police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s
Hialeah, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 81-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s. Police said Jorge Suarez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a bus stop in Hialeah. According to police, Suarez and the complainant were getting ready to get...
NBC Miami
Man Shot in Foot, Accused Gunman Jailed for Street Fight in Hollywood
Two men argued then squared off between crowded auto repair shops in Hollywood, throwing punches and wrestling on the ground before a gun went off twice leaving one man with a foot wound, police said. Nathaniel Nijah Reid, 29, was on the losing end of the fight until he fired...
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
cbs12.com
Child taken to hospital after report of drowning in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rescue crews rushed a child to the hospital, late Thursday morning, after responding to a report of a drowning. It happened in Lake Worth Beach, along N. J Terrace between 13th Avenue N. and 14th Avenue N. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said...
cbs12.com
Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
WSVN-TV
Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
Comments / 0