Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: We’ve talked more in this program about goals, and then we’re going to get into therapies. Jorge, can you tell us a little about patient versus clinician goals? How do we talk to our patients about their goals? Why are achieving goals important? We alluded to that we do have some thresholds, and the slight difference between the European guidelines that talk about goals, where the ACC/AHA [American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association] talks about thresholds, where if you’re above a threshold to intensify therapy. How do you talk to your patients about the numbers?

3 HOURS AGO