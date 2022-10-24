Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
I-Team: How to get claims paid by insolvent property insurers
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's homeowner insurance crisis continues to create complicated and costly problems for policyholders, as more private insurers go insolvent. So far this year, six private insurers have been declared insolvent by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, leaving tens of thousands of homeowners scrambling. One...
cbs12.com
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
cbs12.com
What can be done about Florida's homeowners insurance crisis?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — “It’s not about lining the pockets of billboard lawyers, its about having a competitive market where people have a shot to make ends meet," Governor Ron DeSantis during Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate. “But Charlie Crist plan for homeowners’ insurance is to chase the private insurers out, dump millions of Floridians on citizens property."
cbs12.com
On the ballot: A bigger homestead exemption to lower property tax for some public servants
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Voters taking to the polls in Florida will find a measure about money on the ballot, Constitutional Amendment 3. It would create a new property tax exemption for Florida homeowners who work full-time in public service. The proposed amendment reads:. "Proposing an amendment...
cbs12.com
Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
cbs12.com
More dry weather ahead to end the week
Looking at mostly clear skies tonight with mild temps in the low 70's. A front will stall across Central Florida, keeping us warm and dry. Thursday is looking sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. More nice weather expected into the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies...
cbs12.com
Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
cbs12.com
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
cbs12.com
Moderator's thoughts on the gubernatorial debate
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Debate is in the books, and I’ve had time to review it, digest it and analyze it. I’ve also learned some of what happened behind-the-scenes that I didn’t see while on stage. Here are my thoughts and some backstory for you.
cbs12.com
Floridians divided on if DeSantis should run for president in 2024, per poll
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Floridians are divided on if Governor Ron DeSantis should run for president in 2024. A new poll from USF researchers found that 43 percent of Floridians believe DeSantis should run for the top office in the country, while 46 percent said he should not.
cbs12.com
What happens if Governor Ron DeSantis runs for president?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate with Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist, there is still talk about DeSantis' run for president. “And I have a question for you You’re running for governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people...
Comments / 0