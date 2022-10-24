ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

I-Team: How to get claims paid by insolvent property insurers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's homeowner insurance crisis continues to create complicated and costly problems for policyholders, as more private insurers go insolvent. So far this year, six private insurers have been declared insolvent by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, leaving tens of thousands of homeowners scrambling. One...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

What can be done about Florida's homeowners insurance crisis?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — “It’s not about lining the pockets of billboard lawyers, its about having a competitive market where people have a shot to make ends meet," Governor Ron DeSantis during Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate. “But Charlie Crist plan for homeowners’ insurance is to chase the private insurers out, dump millions of Floridians on citizens property."
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

More dry weather ahead to end the week

Looking at mostly clear skies tonight with mild temps in the low 70's. A front will stall across Central Florida, keeping us warm and dry. Thursday is looking sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. More nice weather expected into the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies...
cbs12.com

Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
cbs12.com

Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
MICHIGAN STATE
cbs12.com

Moderator's thoughts on the gubernatorial debate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Debate is in the books, and I’ve had time to review it, digest it and analyze it. I’ve also learned some of what happened behind-the-scenes that I didn’t see while on stage. Here are my thoughts and some backstory for you.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

What happens if Governor Ron DeSantis runs for president?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate with Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist, there is still talk about DeSantis' run for president. “And I have a question for you You’re running for governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy