Although he started his career in education, teaching at a high school as well as a couple of colleges, once Wes Craven bought a used 16mm camera and started making short films, it was only a matter of time before he made his way into the movie business. From his first feature-length effort in 1972 (The Last House on the Left) to his final cinematic endeavor in 2011 (Scream 4), Craven was a force to be reckoned with in the world of horror, and while that wasn't necessarily where he spent all of his time – take 1999's Music of the Heart, for instance – it was unquestionably where he made the most impact as a filmmaker. Read on to check out EW's picks for Craven's 15 most frightening films.

1 DAY AGO