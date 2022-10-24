Read full article on original website
Abbott Elementary viral cold open was inspired by Sheryl Lee Ralph's real-life mix-up
Sheryl Lee Ralph inspired a viral cold open in season 2 of Abbott Elementary. In episode two, "Wrong Delivery," Janine (Quinta Brunson) is determined to make Abbott look just as good as a nearby charter school. The episode opens with Ralph's fellow teacher Barbara mistakenly referring to white actors she believes are Black, such as Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, when she actually means means Brian Tyree Henry.
Christian Bale descends into a gothic murder mystery with Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye teaser
On the heels of his new film Amsterdam, Christian Bale finds himself embroiled in another period-piece murder mystery — only now, he's teaming up with Edgar Allan Poe. Just in time for spooky season, we have the first footage from his next project, The Pale Blue Eye, in which Bale stars as a local detective investigating a killing at the West Point military academy in 1830. His sidekick? None other than the future author of the literary works "The Raven" and "The Fall of the House of Usher."
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Jesse Williams moves in for Only Murders In the Building season 3
Jesse Williams is moving in to Only Murders In the Building. The Grey's Anatomy alum has been cast in Hulu's comedic murder-mystery series for season 3 in a recurring role, EW has confirmed. According to the official character description, Williams will play "a documentarian with a particular interest in the case." Sounds like he's coming for Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver's (Martin Short) job! Who's going to solve this season's murder first?
Hugh Jackman bombed his audition for the Benjamin Bratt Miss Congeniality role
Hugh Jackman probably won't describe April 25th as his perfect date any time soon. In a Variety cover story, the X-Men star revealed he totally bombed an audition for the role that ultimately went to Benjamin Bratt in Miss Congeniality. The audition was before anyone knew who he was due to his starring turn as Wolverine in the first X-Men movie, and he felt that he went in ill-prepared.
Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry's makeout story with Taylor Swift lyrics
The actress has appeared to respond to Matthew Perry's claims that the two once made out in the 1990s while her then-husband, the late Eddie Van Halen, was passed out a few feet away. Bertinelli shared a TikTok that featured Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," from her recently released Midnights album, and the lyrics, "It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me."
Eli Roth wanted Vanessa Hudgens to be her 'Coachella-best self' for haunted house VR experience
Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of two things: Coachella and spooky season. So it's only appropriate that Eli Roth wanted to merge both sides of her personality for his new Halloween VR experience, Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat. "Me and Eli have been friends for I think over 10 years...
James Gunn joins DC Studios as co-chair of film and TV
DC Studios has tapped filmmaker James Gunn to oversee creative efforts across film, TV, and animation. Both Gunn and film producer Peter Safran have been appointed as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of the studio, where they will spearhead development and execution of long-term plans for the many DC Comics properties.
James Corden apologizes for restaurant complaints: 'I made a rude comment and it was wrong'
James Corden took the time to earnestly address all the restaurant drama surrounding his publicized ban from New York City restaurant Balthazar and his eventual unbanning. Corden returned to The Late Late Show Monday after a brief break and dedicated part of his opener to the situation. "Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I have been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong," he said. "But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."
Tony Hale recalls near-disastrous guest spot on The Sopranos as Uncle Junior's nurse
Tony Hale may have made a career, if not an art, out of playing anxious characters from Arrested Development to his Emmy-winning turn on Veep. However, when he was still a struggling work-a-day actor, his nerves nearly got the best of him while working on the biggest show on TV.
Kate Voegele premieres new song 'Heart In Chains' on 'One Tree Hill,' but you can hear it here first!
Singer-songwriter Kate Voegele has been a fixture on One Tree Hill for a few seasons now, managing to balance her career as an actress with her life as a musician. On May 17, she'll release Gravity Happens, her followup to 2009's A Fine Mess. And on that same day, Voegele will premiere her brand-new song "Heart In Chains" on the season finale of OTH via a performance by her character, Mia Catalano.
Matthew Perry pulled out of Don't Look Up after his heart stopped for 5 minutes
Matthew Perry shared insight into his departure from Adam McKay's star-studded political satire Don't Look Up. The Friends alum, as it turns out, was set to portray a Republican journalist in the film centered on two astronomers (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio) who embark on a futile media tour to warn humankind about an approaching comet that will wipe out the planet. In his forthcoming memoir, Perry recounts another Earth-shattering event wherein his heart stopped beating for five minutes during his time in rehab for alcohol and drug abuse, thus leading to his exit from the film.
Tim Allen finally falls off a roof in new The Santa Clauses trailer
Ever since Tim Allen's Scott Calvin witnessed Father Christmas fall off a roof in the original The Santa Clause, he's been terrified of the same thing happening to him. Well, it finally happens in the latest trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. The opening scenes of the...
The Winchesters boss talks complicating things for John and Mary with those new characters
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the third episode of The Winchesters. You know the love story is underway when other people start to get involved. On the third episode of The Winchesters, fans were introduced to Betty (Andrea Londo), a police officer in Lawrence, Kansas. It was apparent from her first interaction with John (Drake Rodger) that there's some history there, but it wasn't clear just how much until she ended the episode by returning an engagement ring to him. It seems she turned down his proposal before he went off to Vietnam. And now, they've both agreed to be friends.
The 15 best Wes Craven horror films, ranked
Although he started his career in education, teaching at a high school as well as a couple of colleges, once Wes Craven bought a used 16mm camera and started making short films, it was only a matter of time before he made his way into the movie business. From his first feature-length effort in 1972 (The Last House on the Left) to his final cinematic endeavor in 2011 (Scream 4), Craven was a force to be reckoned with in the world of horror, and while that wasn't necessarily where he spent all of his time – take 1999's Music of the Heart, for instance – it was unquestionably where he made the most impact as a filmmaker. Read on to check out EW's picks for Craven's 15 most frightening films.
Matthew Perry has a perplexing beef with Keanu Reeves in his new memoir
Matthew Perry's forthcoming memoir has come with its share of revelations, but perhaps the most perplexing is his seeming disdain for Keanu Reeves. In his new book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which hits shelves Nov. 1, Perry recounts his battles with addiction and the ways in which it intersected with his acting career. And he also apparently has no love lost when it comes to Reeves.
Hocus Pocus star explains why Binx the cat doesn't just talk to his dad at the beginning
More perplexing than the root of the word "yabbos," fans of Hocus Pocus have long pondered the answer to one question: If poor Thackery Binx can talk in his feline form, why doesn't he just tell his dad that he's now a kitty instead of lightly brushing against his calves at the Sanderson Sisters' 1693 execution at the start the film?
Omri Katz reveals he was high while shooting Hocus Pocus: 'I was having a good old time'
It was just a bunch of hocus smoke-us for Omri Katz. As part of an exclusive roundtable interview with the OG Hocus Pocus stars (dropping Thursday), the actor tells EW that he wasn't just running on Halloween energy on the set of the 1993 Disney classic — the then-16-year-old was actually high while filming a key scene for the film.
Listen to Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman become musical icons on new duet 'Say Something'
Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a duet like this. In what can only be described as iconic behavior, Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman have joined forces to release their own poignant rendition of Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World's 2014 hit "Say Something" on Wednesday. The track, which is...
150 Funny Halloween Instagram Captions for You and Your Best Ghoul-Friends
There are so many things to love about Halloween: scary movies, endless treats, pumpkin spice everything, and the perfect excuse to put on (at least one) epic costume. One way to celebrate your spooktacular night is to share it on social media with just the right caption. And we've got 150 funny Halloween Instagram caption ideas for your perfect pics!
