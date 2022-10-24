Read full article on original website
Obituary, Harry Joseph Jenkins, Jr.
Harry Joseph Jenkins, Jr., 98, a lifelong resident of Amenia, NY, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. Mr. Jenkins worked in the accounting field his entire life and retired after many years as the Controller with Sullivan Highway Products in Monticello, NY. Born on March 17, 1924 in Amenia, NY, he was the son of the late Harry Joseph Jenkins, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Johnson) Jenkins. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II in a field hospital in the Phillipines. On August 4, 1962 in Pawling, NY, he married Evelyn Tompkins who died on April 8, 2010. Mr. Jenkins participated in and was honored by several accounting management groups and was a member of the Amenia Historical Society and a past deacon of the former Amenia Presbyterian Church. Mr. Jenkins was a history buff who was interested in ancestry, a Fox News enthusiast, and an avid Republican. He is survived by a nephew, Paul (Stephanie) Jenkins of Syracuse, NY and three nieces, Janet (Bill) Kelly of Elgin,Texas, Lynn (Todd) Smith of Tin Top, Texas and Mary Ellen (Lee) Danielson of St. Augustine, Florida. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by three brothers, Edwin Alton Jenkins, John W. Jenkins and Marvin W. Jenkins. Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Amenia Island Cemetery in Amenia, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or online at https://www.hvhospice.org/. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Obituary, Lauren M. Welsh
Lauren M. Welsh, age 76 of Wassaic, NY passed away at Sharon Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Welsh. Lauren was born April 26th,1946 in Winsted, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lucy (McAvoy) MacNeil. Lauren graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School and later Dutchess Community College. She worked at Kimberly Clark for a period, then became a Social Worker at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center where she worked for over 20 years. When the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center ended services, she transferred to The Center For Change and became an Instructor for another 18 years. Lauren retired from the State of New York with over 38 years of service and was then hired by Dutchess County at The Office for the Aging where she devoted another 11 years to community seniors. Lauren was a faithful and vital member of Christ Church in Sharon for many years. She served on the vestry and managed flower donations as well as altar guild duties. Mostly, Lauren will be remembered as the Fellowship guru as she prepared coffee and a feast every single Sunday and welcomed everyone! She is survived by son Roderick and daughter Rebecca, three grandchildren: McKenzie, Kaylyn and Garrett. A memorial service will be held at the Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon, Ct., on Saturday October 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. All other services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Audubon Center.
OBITUARY, THEODORE DIAMOND
With sadness, the parents of Ted Diamond announce his death on September 19, 2022; he. was 29 years old. Theodore Harold Diamond was born March 26, 1993, the first and only child. of Karen Zukowski and David Diamond. He was named Theodore, which means “gift of God”. and Harold,...
Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State
Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State. Enhanced Services and Lower Costs for Taxpayers in 2023 as NYS looks to introduce similar centers in other communities. Poughkeepsie, NY… As New York State seeks to develop new Crisis Stabilization Centers across the state to assist adults, children...
Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rhinebeck
Rhinebeck, New York – On October 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks arrested George Foster, age 39, of Wappinger, NY, for Auto Stripping in the 1st degree, and four counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, both class D felonies. On October 16,...
The East Fishkill Police Department reports the arrest of Jamel M. Williams
The East Fishkill Police Department reports the arrest of Jamel M. Williams (age 30). On October 26th 2022, at around 9:20am, the East Fishkill Police responded to Sunset Dr in the Town of East Fishkill for a reported Burglary in progress. Additionally, it was reported that the female homeowner was being assaulted by a male subject. Moments later, a separate call was made to Dutchess County 911 to report a male subject, in the same area previously described, allegedly pointing a firearm and threatening a local neighbor.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors on Rebuilding Together Dutchess County’s Fall Rebuilding Day
Neighbors Helping Neighbors on Rebuilding Together Dutchess County’s Fall Rebuilding Day. For thirty years, Rebuilding Together Dutchess County has repaired the homes of low-income Dutchess County residents with the help of volunteers from local businesses, PTA’s, churches, and more. The volunteers give their time to help their neighbors in need – neighbors helping neighbors.
Dutchess County Public Transit Employee Receives Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry
Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry. Poughkeepsie, NY… New York Public Transit Association (NYPTA) honored Amanda Sammon, Assistant Director of Dutchess County Public Transit (DCPT), with its 2022 Joe Boardman Award at the association’s fall conference and Transit Industry Luncheon held this week in Albany. New York Public...
State Police issue warning about phone scams
The New York State Police in Westchester County are warning citizens of a phone scam after receiving multiple calls on what is known as an “Imposter Scam.” These scams usually involve someone calling and claiming to be from a trusted source such as law enforcement. The caller will claim to be an officer, possibly even using the real name of a local police officer, and could utilize technology that displays the fake name or a number matching the police disguise on your caller ID. The caller will attempt to convince the victim that they are in violation of the law, have an outstanding warrant, or have a relative involved in an emergency. They will then state money is needed for fines, medical payments, or bail. These scams ask for large sums of money transferred in unusual ways devoid of any face-to-face interaction. Once these thieves have extracted money they may also call back and try to get more.
WANTED BY THE DUTCHESS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Hayez D. Prelich, age 25, known to frequent both Dutchess and Ulster Counties, is wanted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for Felony disseminating indecent material to minors and Misdemeanor criminal contempt 2nd. Hayez D. Prelich has an extensive history of communicating with underage females and sending obscene material. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 if you see or come into contact with Prelich. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau if you have any additional information regarding his whereabouts at 845-486-3820.
