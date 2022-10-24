Read full article on original website
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release photos of suspect in fatal Greyhound station shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Chicago Greyhound bus station earlier this week. On Monday, Duwon Gaddis, 30, was shot at a bus station on the Near West Side during an argument with an individual around 11 a.m. Gaddis,...
Man shoots woman then himself in River North
A man and a woman were critically wounded after police say the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself in River North Wednesday night.
cwbchicago.com
Police investigating after 2 are found shot in Near North Side apartment building
Chicago police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside an apartment building on the Near North Side. CPD said the man’s injuries may have been self-inflicted. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed carjacking woman in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged after a 28-year-old woman was carjacked on Chicago's West Side last year. Police say an 18-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday when he was identified as the individual that forcefully took a vehicle from a woman in East Garfield Park on Sept. 11, 2021. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman multiples times before wounding himself in Near North apartment building: police
CHICAGO - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting inside an apartment building on the Near North Side Friday night. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks in the hallway of a residential building located at 1000 North La Salle Street around 10 p.m.
‘Dangerous situation’: Auto shop owner fights off attempted armed robber
CHICAGO — The owner of an auto detail shop in Portage Park is still a bit shaken up after he fought off an attempted armed robbery suspect earlier this month. Owner James Suh was behind the counter of Car Care Auto Spa, located at Cicero and Patterson, on Oct. 12. Just after 7 p.m., a […]
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old Chicago boy fatally struck by stray bullet was 'washing his hands' for dinner
CHICAGO - There's a grave concern about additional gun violence on the Northwest Side after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night by a stray bullet. Akeem Briscoe was washing his hands for dinner Wednesday night when a bullet fired from the alley behind his home came through the window and killed the 7-year-old.
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop charged after tasing man in Dunning neighborhood: officials
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for tasing a man who then fell and suffered a broken nose. Officer Marco Simonetti could spend up to five years in prison if he's convicted. The incident happened in August 2021 in the Dunning neighborhood, near Normandy and Addison....
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
Senior apartment building owner fined $1,500 after 3 women died in heat wave
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a senior apartment building in Rogers Park was fined only $1,500 after three women died in their apartments during a heat wave in May.There was no air conditioning running at the James Sneider Apartments when the women died on May 14, and some tenants said temperatures inside were more than 100°.Autopsies determined the three women who died — Janice Reed, 68, Gwendolyn Osborne, 72, and Delores McNeely, 76 — died from "environmental heat exposure due to hot residential building during heat-related weather event," according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Heart problems and...
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
Comments / 1