ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building

CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed carjacking woman in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged after a 28-year-old woman was carjacked on Chicago's West Side last year. Police say an 18-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday when he was identified as the individual that forcefully took a vehicle from a woman in East Garfield Park on Sept. 11, 2021. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop charged after tasing man in Dunning neighborhood: officials

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for tasing a man who then fell and suffered a broken nose. Officer Marco Simonetti could spend up to five years in prison if he's convicted. The incident happened in August 2021 in the Dunning neighborhood, near Normandy and Addison....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant

CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Senior apartment building owner fined $1,500 after 3 women died in heat wave

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a senior apartment building in Rogers Park was fined only $1,500 after three women died in their apartments during a heat wave in May.There was no air conditioning running at the James Sneider Apartments when the women died on May 14, and some tenants said temperatures inside were more than 100°.Autopsies determined the three women who died — Janice Reed, 68, Gwendolyn Osborne, 72, and Delores McNeely, 76 — died from "environmental heat exposure due to hot residential building during heat-related weather event," according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Heart problems and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy