Read full article on original website
Related
shoredailynews.com
Horntown woman, Seaford man wanted in Monday afternoon robbery
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware. These warrants are...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
WBOC
Georgetown Man Arrested for Felony Home Improvement Fraud
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 32-year-old Georgetown for home improvement fraud following investigations that got underway earlier this summer. Police said that in June and July of 2022, detectives began investigating Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they had received complaints of residential construction that was not completed.
The Dispatch
Salisbury Police Department Took Home the Law Enforcement Team Cup
The Salisbury Police Department took home the Law Enforcement Team Cup at the 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic hosted by the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation. Shown, from left, are Griffin Torrence, Matthew Mitzel and Lt. Pete Tyler with race captain Kelley Selph, a Wor-Wic graduate and Foundation board member.
WAVY News 10
Warrants issued for 2 in Accomack County armed robbery
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari...
WBOC
3 Arrested After Armed Robbery in Salisbury
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place Saturday in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, deputies met with a 14-year-old who had been robbed of their cell phone at gunpoint in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Deputies say the victim described the robber as having a black firearm equipped with a green laser.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Seaford Police currently investigating shooting
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shooting after two people were found with gunshot wounds. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched after reports of gunshots were heard in the area of the Woodland Mills Apartment complex. When police arrived, they found two 27-year-old victims who had been shot.
WBOC
Laurel Police Searching for Wanted Man for Third Time
LAUREL, Del. - Police are searching for a Delmar, Del. man with several active warrants on file for his arrest. This is the third time he has been wanted for similar incidents. Laurel police say that at around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 13, an officer attempted to pull over a red...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 10:06 am, the suspect entered the Big Lots store in Lexington Park, gathered up merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
WBOC
Two Arrested on Drug Dealing, Firearm Charges in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Two people have been arrested on drug dealing and firearm charges following a search of a Dover apartment Tuesday night. Dover Police say an administrative search was done by the Street Crimes Officers and Delaware Probation and Parole around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment belonging to Deshawn Watson, 31.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
WBOC
Laurel Man Convicted in Capitol Riot Reported as Missing
LAUREL, Del. - A Laurel man, who received national attention for toting a Confederate flag during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is now reported as missing. Delaware State Police Troop 4 on Friday issued a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried. He was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Dagsboro area. Troopers said attempts to contact or locate Kevin Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
shoredailynews.com
Suspects sought in Monday afternoon robbery near Parksley
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 1:53 p.m. the Emergency Operations Center Broadcasted a robbery in progress in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. While deputies were enroute to the location, they were advised that the subject was armed and fled the area...
WGMD Radio
Can You Identify this Suspect in Crisfield Vehicle Arson
Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals assigned to the Lower Eastern Regional Office need your help to identify the person who set fire to a vehicle on Old State Road in Crisfield on October 2nd. This person may be related to other fires in the area. If you know who this is – contact 410-713-3788 or 1-877-636-2872.
Deputies seeking individuals involved in Accomack robbery
Deputies in Accomack County are seeking the community's help in search for individuals they say were involved in a robbery Monday afternoon.
Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home
BRIDGEVILLE, MD – A 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were missed by stray bullets during a shooting in Bridgeville while sitting inside their home. Police said sometime around 11 pm, gunshots rang out and pierced through the walls of their home while they were inside. The shooting happened Monday night in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Police determined multiple shots were fired with several striking an unoccupied car and others striking the home. At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made. The post Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Fire Damages Caroline County Home
RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
WMDT.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
easternshorepost.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery on Route 13 near Parksley
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon near Parksley. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people, a male suspect and a female person of interest, seen in photographs from the location. The Emergency Operations Center...
Comments / 2