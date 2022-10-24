ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Nebraska Football vs Illinois: Preview and Prediction

Nebraska football is going to have their hands full with Illinois, largely due to running back Chase Brown, a strong, tough runner who can run through tacklers. He had 41 carries against Minnesota for 180 yards. He leads the NCAA in rushing yardage with 1,059 yards; leads in attempts per game with 27.43 and is second in yards per game at 151.29.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois in Week 9

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2) return home to Memorial Stadium to kick off a four game homestand This Saturday following the second bye week of the season. The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2, 2-1) come to town on a five-game win streak and a half-game lead to hold first place in the Big Ten West standings. The Huskers are looking for the team’s first victory over a Top-25 team since 2016.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Thoroughly Dominated by Wisconsin

Nebraska could not pass from the very start of this match, and everything seemed to unravel after that. Setting was inconsistent, sometimes too tight and sometimes too far off the net. The blocking could not time the Wisconsin attackers. Sarah Franklin earned 21 kills and hit for .381 hitting efficiency....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral

On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

2023 Nebraska Football schedule released

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises

Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph's first Husker game ball immortalized in brilliant painting

Mickey Joseph got his first game ball after the win over Indiana in Week 4. Local licensed artist Ashley Spitsnogle decided to immortalize that moment with a painting. Spitsnogle posted a video on her Instagram of her bringing the painting to life. The entire Joseph family got to see her...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable

The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
LINCOLN, NE
wearemillardsouth.com

New Football Coach Brings Wisdom

With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced

LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
PLEASANT DALE, NE
KETV.com

Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
NEBRASKA STATE

