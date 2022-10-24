Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football vs Illinois: Preview and Prediction
Nebraska football is going to have their hands full with Illinois, largely due to running back Chase Brown, a strong, tough runner who can run through tacklers. He had 41 carries against Minnesota for 180 yards. He leads the NCAA in rushing yardage with 1,059 yards; leads in attempts per game with 27.43 and is second in yards per game at 151.29.
Dave Feit: Irresistible Mickey Joseph Meets Immovable Nebraska
Lift this team to bowl eligibility? That’s asking a lot of the Huskers’ interim head coach.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois in Week 9
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2) return home to Memorial Stadium to kick off a four game homestand This Saturday following the second bye week of the season. The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2, 2-1) come to town on a five-game win streak and a half-game lead to hold first place in the Big Ten West standings. The Huskers are looking for the team’s first victory over a Top-25 team since 2016.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Thoroughly Dominated by Wisconsin
Nebraska could not pass from the very start of this match, and everything seemed to unravel after that. Setting was inconsistent, sometimes too tight and sometimes too far off the net. The blocking could not time the Wisconsin attackers. Sarah Franklin earned 21 kills and hit for .381 hitting efficiency....
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises
Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska at No. 5 Wisconsin Tonight
The winner will hold the top spot in the Big Ten standings
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph's first Husker game ball immortalized in brilliant painting
Mickey Joseph got his first game ball after the win over Indiana in Week 4. Local licensed artist Ashley Spitsnogle decided to immortalize that moment with a painting. Spitsnogle posted a video on her Instagram of her bringing the painting to life. The entire Joseph family got to see her...
Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit
Mickey Joseph made a mistake in responding to a reporter's question about a recent commit to the program.
Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
HuskerExtra.com
Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable
The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
wearemillardsouth.com
New Football Coach Brings Wisdom
With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thereader.com
As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. On a Thursday night in October, Jackie Prados stood at...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
waynedailynews.com
NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced
LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
klkntv.com
Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
klkntv.com
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
