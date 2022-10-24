Henrico Police looking for armed robbery suspect wearing hoodie
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
According to police, around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, the man pictured went into a business on the 8300 block of Staples Mill Road, took out a gun and demanded cash. After getting the cash, he left the store, possibly heading north.
The suspect is described as a Black man between 5’10” and 6′ in his early 20s with facial hair, including a moustache. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
