18 Symptoms of Autoimmune Arthritis That Most People Ignore
Perhaps you heard someone mention autoimmune arthritis–like rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. But do you know how to identify the debilitating symptoms?. Typically, your immune system produces antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. But sometimes, your immune system creates antibodies that go after your body’s healthy tissue and cells, which leads to an autoimmune condition in which these super antibodies continue to attack your body’s healthy cells. The only treatment is to suppress your immune system to suppress its inaccurate immune response.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
Is It a Headache or Brain Tumor? When to See a Doctor for Headaches
Not all headaches require urgent medical attention, but some can be a sign of a serious condition.
Medical News Today
How to treat and prevent gastritis
Gastritis is inflammation of the stomach lining, which may last for a short or long time. Treatment usually addresses the underlying cause, such as medications, stress, or handwashing practices. Gastritis is a term that describes episodes of nausea and vomiting after eating. It occurs when the mucosa or stomach lining...
Lifehacker
The Overlooked (but Serious) Symptoms of Menopause
Generally speaking, menopause, which is defined as going a full 12 months without a period, can happen anytime ranging between the late 30s to late 50s, with the average age being 52. In the time period leading up to menopause, which is known as perimenopause, the body can go through a number of changes, with this transitory period lasting an average of four years. Even after menopause ends, you’re still not done, as symptoms can persist for years after.
CNET
Headaches vs. Migraines: How to Tell the Difference and Get Relief
To veteran migraine sufferers, the signs of an attack are as clear as day: The blinding flashes of pain, excruciating pressure between the eyes and nausea racking your body make it impossible to ignore. But not all migraines look or feel the same, and some severe headaches can feel awfully...
hcplive.com
Insomnia Treatment Can Mitigate Symptoms in People With Bipolar Disorders
Depressive disorders are often accompanied by low levels of resilience and research indicates that targeting insomnia symptoms could address the severity of these psychiatric disorders. Investigative research has linked insomnia symptoms to weakened resilience in individuals with bipolar disorder and alludes to potential associations with early life stressors. Additionally, investigators...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
hcplive.com
Coexisting Insomnia and Sleep Apnea Lead to Fatal Outcomes
Investigators are urging for more research on the mechanisms involved with comorbid insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to reduce the mortality risk in patients with both sleep disorders. Based on recent research, investigators are urging for more research on the mechanisms involved with comorbid insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
hcplive.com
Guselkumab/Golimumab Induction Safe and Effective for Ulcerative Colitis
Patients with ulcerative colitis treated with combination induction therapy with guselkumab plus golimumab followed by guselkumab monotherapy achieved higher rates of the several end points at week 38 as compared to either guselkumab or golimumab alone. The combination of induction guselkumab (Tremfya) and golimumab (Simponi) followed by guselkumab monotherapy maintenance...
hcplive.com
Risankizumab Relieves Crohn's Disease Symptoms in PROs
Risankizumab induction relieved Crohn's disease symptoms and maintenance doses were effective in resolving abdominal pain, with other mixed findings for other patient-reported outcomes in the maintenance phase. Induction and maintenance treatment with risankizumab (Skyrizi) decreased abdominal pain score (APS) and stool frequency (SF) significantly more than placebo or withdrawal for...
hcplive.com
Bincy Abraham, MD: Treating IBD Patients With Upadacitinib
A greater proportion of the upadacitinib 15 mg and upadacitinib 30 mg group achieved clinical remission based on the Crohn’s Disease Activity Index. New data shows upadacitinib is a viable option for treating patients with Crohn’s disease. A team of investigators, led by Edward V. Loftus, Jr., MD,...
Walking is a man’s best medicine
When attempting to lose weight, keep in mind that a healthy diet stimulates 80% of weight loss and physical activity stimulates only 20%. However, when it comes to exercise, you should be aware that walking is one of the most effective ways to get in shape, strengthen muscles, and improve overall health.
hcplive.com
FDA Grants Review, Sets PDUFA Date for SER-109
The agency has set an April 26, 2023 action date for the live microbiotic therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent CDI. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a Biologics License application (BLA) for SER-109, live microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). The...
hcplive.com
Extended Induction Upadacitinib Safe, Effective for Ulcerative Colitis
Extended induction treatment with upadacitinib 45 mg led to achievement of clinical response in a clinically meaningful proportion of patients with ulcerative colitis who do not respond to 8 weeks of induction therapy. Extended induction therapy with once-daily upadacitinib (Rinvoq) resulted in a clinically meaningful response in more than half...
Medical News Today
What to know about clementines
Clementines are a type of mandarin. These bright orange citrus fruits have a sweet flavor and are easy to peel, making them a tasty and convenient snack. Like other citrus fruits, clementines are also a good source of nutrients, such as vitamin C and potassium. Continue reading to find out...
Medical News Today
Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
hcplive.com
How To Improve Pediatric Eczema Screening, Prevention
Lawrence Eichenfield, MD, discusses recent achievements in identifying and possibly preventing atopic dermatitis development in infants. Pediatric patients of practically any chronic disease or age group within dermatology may have been benefitted from a recent boom in evidenced agents reaching the US market. But just as these systemic, biologic and...
