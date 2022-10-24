ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

18 Symptoms of Autoimmune Arthritis That Most People Ignore

Perhaps you heard someone mention autoimmune arthritis–like rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. But do you know how to identify the debilitating symptoms?. Typically, your immune system produces antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. But sometimes, your immune system creates antibodies that go after your body’s healthy tissue and cells, which leads to an autoimmune condition in which these super antibodies continue to attack your body’s healthy cells. The only treatment is to suppress your immune system to suppress its inaccurate immune response.
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Medical News Today

What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?

Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
Medical News Today

How to treat and prevent gastritis

Gastritis is inflammation of the stomach lining, which may last for a short or long time. Treatment usually addresses the underlying cause, such as medications, stress, or handwashing practices. Gastritis is a term that describes episodes of nausea and vomiting after eating. It occurs when the mucosa or stomach lining...
Lifehacker

The Overlooked (but Serious) Symptoms of Menopause

Generally speaking, menopause, which is defined as going a full 12 months without a period, can happen anytime ranging between the late 30s to late 50s, with the average age being 52. In the time period leading up to menopause, which is known as perimenopause, the body can go through a number of changes, with this transitory period lasting an average of four years. Even after menopause ends, you’re still not done, as symptoms can persist for years after.
CNET

Headaches vs. Migraines: How to Tell the Difference and Get Relief

To veteran migraine sufferers, the signs of an attack are as clear as day: The blinding flashes of pain, excruciating pressure between the eyes and nausea racking your body make it impossible to ignore. But not all migraines look or feel the same, and some severe headaches can feel awfully...
hcplive.com

Insomnia Treatment Can Mitigate Symptoms in People With Bipolar Disorders

Depressive disorders are often accompanied by low levels of resilience and research indicates that targeting insomnia symptoms could address the severity of these psychiatric disorders. Investigative research has linked insomnia symptoms to weakened resilience in individuals with bipolar disorder and alludes to potential associations with early life stressors. Additionally, investigators...
cohaitungchi.com

Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment

Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
hcplive.com

Coexisting Insomnia and Sleep Apnea Lead to Fatal Outcomes

Investigators are urging for more research on the mechanisms involved with comorbid insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to reduce the mortality risk in patients with both sleep disorders. Based on recent research, investigators are urging for more research on the mechanisms involved with comorbid insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea...
News-Medical.net

Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
hcplive.com

Guselkumab/Golimumab Induction Safe and Effective for Ulcerative Colitis

Patients with ulcerative colitis treated with combination induction therapy with guselkumab plus golimumab followed by guselkumab monotherapy achieved higher rates of the several end points at week 38 as compared to either guselkumab or golimumab alone. The combination of induction guselkumab (Tremfya) and golimumab (Simponi) followed by guselkumab monotherapy maintenance...
hcplive.com

Risankizumab Relieves Crohn's Disease Symptoms in PROs

Risankizumab induction relieved Crohn's disease symptoms and maintenance doses were effective in resolving abdominal pain, with other mixed findings for other patient-reported outcomes in the maintenance phase. Induction and maintenance treatment with risankizumab (Skyrizi) decreased abdominal pain score (APS) and stool frequency (SF) significantly more than placebo or withdrawal for...
hcplive.com

Bincy Abraham, MD: Treating IBD Patients With Upadacitinib

A greater proportion of the upadacitinib 15 mg and upadacitinib 30 mg group achieved clinical remission based on the Crohn’s Disease Activity Index. New data shows upadacitinib is a viable option for treating patients with Crohn’s disease. A team of investigators, led by Edward V. Loftus, Jr., MD,...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Walking is a man’s best medicine

When attempting to lose weight, keep in mind that a healthy diet stimulates 80% of weight loss and physical activity stimulates only 20%. However, when it comes to exercise, you should be aware that walking is one of the most effective ways to get in shape, strengthen muscles, and improve overall health.
hcplive.com

FDA Grants Review, Sets PDUFA Date for SER-109

The agency has set an April 26, 2023 action date for the live microbiotic therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent CDI. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a Biologics License application (BLA) for SER-109, live microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). The...
hcplive.com

Extended Induction Upadacitinib Safe, Effective for Ulcerative Colitis

Extended induction treatment with upadacitinib 45 mg led to achievement of clinical response in a clinically meaningful proportion of patients with ulcerative colitis who do not respond to 8 weeks of induction therapy. Extended induction therapy with once-daily upadacitinib (Rinvoq) resulted in a clinically meaningful response in more than half...
Medical News Today

What to know about clementines

Clementines are a type of mandarin. These bright orange citrus fruits have a sweet flavor and are easy to peel, making them a tasty and convenient snack. Like other citrus fruits, clementines are also a good source of nutrients, such as vitamin C and potassium. Continue reading to find out...
Medical News Today

Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
hcplive.com

How To Improve Pediatric Eczema Screening, Prevention

Lawrence Eichenfield, MD, discusses recent achievements in identifying and possibly preventing atopic dermatitis development in infants. Pediatric patients of practically any chronic disease or age group within dermatology may have been benefitted from a recent boom in evidenced agents reaching the US market. But just as these systemic, biologic and...

