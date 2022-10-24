Read full article on original website
WKYT Investigates: Major Richard Star Act
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The portraits and the accolades on the walls of Retired Army Master Sergeant Leo Skinner’s home paint a picture of his family’s service to our states. Skinner’s eye patch and hearing aide show that service more vividly. They reveal a title he’s reluctant to use - disabled veteran.
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio, Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Halloween is on Monday meaning trick-or-treaters will be dressed up in their favorite costumes and bring home lots of candy. Below is a list of trick-or-treating times across Ohio and Kentucky. Ohio. Anderson Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m. Avondale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Batavia:...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Second confirmed case of tick-borne cattle disease found in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two months after officials warned cattle producers of a potentially deadly tick-borne disease in Kentucky, a second case has been confirmed. Kentucky State veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn confirmed the second case was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County. The cow was said to be jaundiced and had rapid breathing.
Ky. health professionals discuss potential ‘tripledemic’ heading into winter
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in RSV cases. A doctor at Saint London said they are also seeing an increase in cases especially compared to previous years. “One misconception that a lot of people have is that RSV is mainly something that...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A nicer stretch of days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Thursday morning everyone! It is a chilly morning here in the bluegrass. Temps are in the 30s in central Kentucky with a lack of cloud cover, and where the clouds still hold on temps in eastern Kentucky are in the 40s. Lots of sunshine is likely today!
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday. At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with...
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
Kentucky governor’s education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year […]
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
