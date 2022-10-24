ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Tri-City Herald

Joel Embiid Happy to See James Harden’s Hard Work Pay Off

Many around the NBA believed that James Harden’s best days were indeed behind him. After the star guard’s numbers took a dip following his time with the Houston Rockets, it seemed Harden’s regression was rapidly approaching. After averaging 29 points per game or more in five-straight seasons,...
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Twitter Says Jimmy Butler Needs More Help

The Miami Heat fell to 2-4 after a 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat kept things close for three quarters, but the game eventually got away from them late. According to Heat fans, there are a multitude of individuals to blame for this loss. Some are starting to bring back the narrative about Jimmy Butler needing more help around him.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving

View the original article to see embedded media. With another dominant performance, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry led his team to victory on Thursday night over the Miami Heat. Finishing the game with 33 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, Curry closed the Heat out with some big shots down the stretch, including an incredible three following a flurry of moves against Tyler Herro.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Wants A More Aggressive Bam Adebayo In Wins

View the original article to see embedded media. The biggest knock on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo throughout his career is can he play aggressive offensively on a consistent basis. The Heat got a small sample size of that in Thursday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. Adebayo scored 26...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Thunder One of Four NBA Teams Still Searching for Win

Ahead of what is likely to be a competitive back-to-back versus the Los Angeles Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves as one of the four teams left in the NBA without a win. The Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, all for various reasons, also continue to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Catch Fire En Route to Win Over Clippers

After a poor start to the season in the shooting department, the Oklahoma City Thunder found success from beyond-the-arc in their 118-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. As a team, the Thunder shot 17-for-38 on 3-pointers, easily having their best game on the season. The win was the Thunder's second on the season, as they've both come in back-to-back games against the Clippers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo predicted this as a redemption year for him this season. After saying he was in the best shape of his career, Oladipo has yet to play this season. He will not travel with the team on a three-game road trip because of knee issues. The...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

76ers Injury Report: De’Anthony Melton’s Status vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers might be off to an unexpectedly rough start to the year, but that’s not due to a lack of available players. For the last few weeks, the Sixers have gone through training camp, the preseason, and a few regular season games without any players suffering setbacks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time due to a hip fracture, sources confirmed to All Bengals. Some reports have Chase missing anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks. We're told that the Bengals don't have a set timeline for recovery. He needs the bone to heal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Ottawa Senators Produced a Successful First Homestand

Last year at the Canadian Tire Centre, the only regular chants from the Ottawa Senators faithful were the occasional “ref, you suck” and optimistic “Go Sens Go.” Not to mention, “Go Leafs Go” whenever Toronto was in town. In Ottawa’s first homestand of the...
OTTAWA, IL

